Since rebooting his namesake fashion line earlier this year, Andrea Incontri has been on a youth-brimming detour, which has somewhat of an anti-establishment notion to it. For his fall presentation, he had the venue’s walls covered in candid pictures shot by his photographer friend Giampaolo Sgura. They were often cropped above the torso and were intended to telegraph an attitude rather than a style. This explains the uncomplicated, wardrobe-building clothing. “It’s all about real products,” he said during a walkthrough, upbeat about his new gig.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO