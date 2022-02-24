ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL-Leading Avs Beat Red Wings 5-2

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6nDp_0eNr2kRG00
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 23: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche scores a third period empty net goal next to Filip Hronek #17 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on February 23, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Colorado won the game 5-2. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri, and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time.

Colorado lost to Boston 5-1 in its previous game but finished a four-game trip with three victories.

“It was huge,” Jost said. “You don’t want to lose two games in a row. That’s what good teams don’t do. We knew we had to respond. Obviously, we didn’t like how we played in Boston. You never like losing and I thought we did a good job tonight.”

Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaqR8_0eNr2kRG00
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 23: Thomas Greiss #29 of the Detroit Red Wings makes a third period save on a shot by Andre Burakovsky #95 of the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on February 23, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Colorado won the game 5-2. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detroit for the first time, had an assist on Landeskog’s opening goal. Helm played 744 regular-season games with the Red Wings.

Helm normally centers the fourth line but started the game with first-line players Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.

“Perfect opening to our game,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Everyone was excited for Helm. It gave a little boost to our room. Everyone knows what this city and team meant to him for so long.”

“It was nice he did that,” Helm said of getting the first shift. “I definitely appreciate it, getting an opportunity to start with those guys. And it was nice to put one in the net.”

Jost scored later in the first period with a backhander off another rebound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NP1Hr_0eNr2kRG00
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 23: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his third period goal with teammates behind Thomas Greiss #29 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on February 23, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Colorado won the game 5-2. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“We just gave up too many goals,” Larkin said. “The first period wasn’t our best and they are a heck of a hockey team. We had five days off and there was a little rust, but we’ve got to find out a way to come out for a big hockey game in front of a great crowd and be more competitive.”

Zadina scored midway through to second to cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1. He fired in a rebound after Francouz stopped Moritz Seider’s shot.

Kadri scored his 22nd goal with 1:41 remaining in the period. He knocked in the puck from close range despite his stick-breaking apart.

“When we are playing a team like that, or like the teams we have coming up, you have to make sure you don’t give them chances,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we held them to a minimal number of chances tonight, but too many of them went in our net.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPf50_0eNr2kRG00
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 23: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche scores a third period goal past Thomas Greiss #29 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on February 23, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Colorado won the game 5-2. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nichushkin put a backhander past Greiss early in the third period for a 4-1 advantage. Fabbri scored on a power play midway through the period.

Landeskog added the empty-netter in the final minute.

“We go 3-1 on the road with a lot of travel against some really good teams, so we’re really happy with that,” Bednar said.

GAME NOTES

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin reached 200th career assists during the second period. … Colorado D Cale Makar’s first-period assist extended his points streak to six games, tying his career-high. … Detroit C Carter Rowney made his first appearance since Jan. 4 after recovering from a lower-body injury. … The Avs are 29-0-3 when scoring first, 23-0-0 when leading after one period, and 28-1-2 when leading after two periods. … Colorado won the first matchup, 7-3 on Dec. 10.

Avalanche: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

Red Wings: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Wild’s Loss to Maple Leafs – 2/24/22

The Minnesota Wild lost their fourth in their last five games in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Wild didn’t play a terrible game overall, but it certainly doesn’t look like the dame team that played so well in January. Let’s look at some of the biggest takeaways from this loss.
NHL
KEYT

Landeskog scores 3 times, Avs rally for 6-3 win over Jets

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3. It was Landeskog’s second hat trick this season against the Jets. The Avalanche scored six straight goals after falling behind 3-0 following a forgettable first period. Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a liner through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck 56 seconds into the final period. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings’ rally ‘fool’s gold’ that hides deeper issues

DETROIT – Embarrassed through two periods Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings rallied to regain some respectability. But coach Jeff Blashill wasn’t fooled by a third-period surge that came up short in a wild 10-7 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena. “It’s great that we...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Yuma Daily Sun

Avs score twice in 26 seconds, rally to beat Vegas 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored in the third period to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. The Avalanche overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring two goals 26 seconds apart early in the third period, with J.T. Compher tying the game and MacKinnon burying the go-ahead goal in front of 18,333 in attendance.
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings excited about hosting high-flying, Original-Six Maple Leafs

Detroit — Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada airing the game, and against the Toronto Maple Leafs. What more could a Red Wings fan want?. For the second time in about a month, the Wings and Leafs will meet at Little Caesars Arena on arguably the best night of the week for hockey,
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Tyson Jost
Reuters

Coyotes edge Golden Knights, 3-1

Nick Schmaltz scored two goals and Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves to lead the host Arizona Coyotes to a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Arizona, which avenged a 7-1 loss to the Golden Knights in the first...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Maple Leafs outlast Red Wings in high-scoring affair, 10-7

DETROIT -- In an Atlantic Division showdown, an NFC North battle ended up breaking out at Little Caesars Arena. The Toronto Maple Leafs outlasted the Detroit Red Wings, 10-7, in a lively atmosphere in The District Detroit on Saturday night. Toronto (34-14-4) jumped out to a commanding 7-2 lead through...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings, Maple Leafs collide for Saturday night matchup

As has been the case throughout the rivalry's history, the Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs have already played two highly entertaining games this season. Detroit will look to come out on the winning side for the first time in what figures to be a lively atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
MLive.com

Red Wings hope lessons were learned from previous game vs. Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt the Detroit Red Wings their most bitter defeat of the season in their most recent visit to Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings had played outstanding for nearly 2½ periods on Jan. 29 before a disastrous eight-minute stretch, during which Toronto scored five unanswered goals including a pair of empty-netters, for a 7-4 victory.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon to return for Avalanche against Jets

Lankinen back for Blackhawks; White to make season debut for Senators on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon will return for the Avalanche against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday (9 p.m. ET; ALT,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Filip Zadina is showing he belongs on the Red Wings’ top line

Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina is currently playing some of his best hockey since he made the jump to the National Hockey League in 2019–20. The 22-year-old winger has spent much of the Red Wings’ last five games alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond on the team’s top line, with Tyler Bertuzzi spending much of his time on the second unit.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Colorado Jets Home For One Game

After returning from its away swing back east, the Colorado Avalanche are returning to the Mile High City for Friday's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The last matchup between these two clubs was on Jan. 6 where Gabriel...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Mitch Marner joins extremely exclusive Maple Leafs club in absolutely bonkers win vs. Red Wings

Mitch Marner was absolutely out of his mind Saturday night, as he led the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 10-7 (not a typo) road win over the Detroit Red Wings. Marner finished the game with four goals and two assists. He buried three of those goals in the second period. With his explosive performance, Marner has become the only the fourth Maple Leafs player in over a couple of decades to pull off a four-goal game, per NHL Public Relations.
NHL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy