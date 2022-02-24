YCUSD counselor placed on leave

A school counselor for Yuba City Unified School District that was arrested Tuesday on charges that included criminal threats, hate speech involving threats and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, was placed on leave by the district as a result of those charges.

Todd Andrew Tyler, 53, of Browns Valley, who has worked for Yuba City Unified School District (YCUSD) since 2018 and is involved in a pending civil lawsuit against the district, was placed on “administrative leave, following his arrest on charges of criminal threats, and pending the outcome of a law enforcement and internal investigations,” the district said in a statement.

Tyler’s arrest on Tuesday followed an investigation in which he allegedly made threats that were “racial towards the African American victim” and “homophobic,” police said. When Tyler was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on Tuesday, he also was found with a .45 caliber handgun with two loaded magazines in the center console of his vehicle.

The threats that Tyler allegedly made were toward Marysville High School varsity softball coach Maurice Clavelle. KCRA-TV reported that Tyler was upset with a position his daughter played during a scrimmage.

Clavelle told KCRA-TV that close to 20 calls were received with threatening messages from Tyler. He played a portion of those messages in which a person alleged to be Tyler said, “Look forward to splittin’ your face in half. Look forward proving what a loser you are. And I said it on the phone. I’m gonna have fun with you Mo. I’m gonna track you down.”

Tyler was booked into Yuba County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $150,000. On Tuesday afternoon, he was not listed as being at the jail.

Doreen Osumi, superintendent for YCUSD, said Tyler had been assigned as a counselor for Andros Karperos and Yuba City High School.

“The actions described as leading to the arrest are reprehensible and deeply troubling. They are entirely at odds with who we are as a school district and as educators,” a statement from YCUSD said. “Any action that calls into question the fitness of an employee to guide our students is something we take very seriously. We have taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of our school and students while the matter is investigated. We cannot comment further on this personnel matter. If we are able to share more information at a later time, we will do so.”

In a letter to parents, Osumi said she was “angry, sickened and dismayed” by what was reported to have happened.

“This man should not be working for a school district, period,” Clavelle told KCRA-TV.

For Tyler, this is not the first time he has been involved with some controversy as a YCUSD employee. In 2019, he was named in a civil lawsuit after parents of an Andros Karperos Middle School student died by suicide.

That lawsuit, which is still active, claimed that negligence by the school district and members of the staff, including Tyler, caused the 12-year-old girl’s death.

According to Appeal archives, Dan and Morgan Ocheltree filed a lawsuit in Sutter County Superior Court on Oct. 7, 2019, naming Tyler, YCUSD, former Andros Karperos Principal Clint Johnson and other unnamed staff members as defendants in the case. The family is seeking general, special and punitive damages for what they allege was negligence, wrongful death and a violation of their civil rights.

The Ocheltrees said their daughter, Madison, 12, who died by suicide on May 24, 2019, was a victim of bullying incidents, which the school officials were allegedly aware of but did nothing to intervene, offer counseling or prevent further bullying.

On April 5, 2019, one of Madison’s friends reportedly told a teacher at Andros Karperos that Madison said via text message she was going to take her own life in May 2019. The teacher showed the text to several other members of the school staff, at which time Johnson referred the reporting teacher to Tyler, according to the lawsuit.

Despite having notice of Madison’s intent to take her own life, the lawsuit states, Tyler conducted only one counseling session with Madison on April 5, 2019, which entailed her answering a questionnaire before being sent back to class, according to Appeal archives.

The lawsuit alleges there was no follow-up counseling, nor did school officials notify Madison’s parents of their daughter’s intent or of any problems, ultimately depriving them of the opportunity to seek counseling for Madison. According to Appeal archives, the district had a policy that required staff members who suspect or have knowledge of a student’s suicidal intentions to promptly notify the principal or school counselor, who then must notify the student’s parents or guardians as soon as possible.

The Ocheltree family alleges school officials and the district were negligent in that they were aware of Madison’s intentions, but failed to create a safe environment, enforce the district’s own rules, provide adequate counseling and inform the student’s parents.

Tyler had remained at the school as a counselor despite the allegations made in the lawsuit.

When asked for comment as to why Tyler was still employed by the district as a counselor based on the seriousness of the allegations made in the lawsuit, Osumi said, “I am unable to comment as this is a personnel matter.”

According to court records, that lawsuit is set for a jury trial on July 26. Tyler is next due in court on May 17 for charges stemming from Tuesday’s arrest.