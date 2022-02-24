ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Is Bombing Ukraine While Putin Is Chilling With Pakistan’s Prime Minister

By Hanako Montgomery, Viola Zhou
 2 days ago
An extravagant ceremony awaited Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he stepped onto a red carpet on a Moscow airstrip. Trumpet players from Russia’s Guard of Honor welcomed him with Pakistan’s national anthem on the evening of Feb. 23. “What a time I’ve come here. So much...

Elizabeth Rivera
1d ago

He is already plotting....and won't stop with Ukraine...Russia killed thousands of Ukrainians in the 1930 it was called a Holodomor and this time Russia will kill every Ukrainians even children Russia won't leave survivors...if they don't need too. and if not stopped Putin won't stop with Ukrainia he'll move on to take over other Countries. We need to wake up because Russia isn't far from the Alaskan Border...We must stand together and not allow this to go further.

greg
8h ago

I agree with PRESIDENT TRUMP , Putin is a very smart man , he waited till the weakest link took over the White House then made his move , We all knew Joe is Ball’less and wasn’t going to do a thing about it . Lots of people are killed . Where’s those ‘ love one another’ now ??

Ms Know it all:
2d ago

PLOTTING HOW to GET ALASKA BACK from the 🇺🇸U.S.🇺🇸 REMEMBER?? LOTS OF OIL..AMERICA WAKE -UP!

