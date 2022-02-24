ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Senator to Object the Proposal of the Political Parties' Law

industryglobalnews24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA change was proposed to the political parties’ law and it has caught under fire from the...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Crossover voting bill moves to Senate ag committee, but not before some object

Normally, bills pertaining to voting are heard by the Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. But one of the most high-profile voting bills of this budget session will instead be considered by the Senate Agricultural Committee, prompting some objections from lawmakers. Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, sought Monday to reassign four bills from the corporations to the agricultural committee. All four eventually made the move, but only Senate File 97 — a crossover voting prohibition backed by former President Donald...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Senator#Political Party#Political Parties#Opposition Party#Vow#The Pheu Thai Part
Rolling Stone

Thomas Massie Is Either the Dumbest Member of Congress or He’s Joking About Elderly People Dying

Thomas Massie has done it. It took nearly two years of batting back competition from hordes of right-wing commentators and conservative lawmakers, but the Republican from Kentucky appears to have devised the single dumbest take on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed nearly a million Americans. He tweeted it out on Wednesday. “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” Massie wrote. Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll ? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022 Massie neglects to mention that Medicare generally benefits Americans aged...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy