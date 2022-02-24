ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Will Soon Offer Face ID Repairs Without Replacing the Entire iPhone

By Joe Rossignol
MacRumors Forums
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone XS and newer without having to replace the whole device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors from a reliable...

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Face Id#Iphone X#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Stores#Truedepth Camera#The Apple Service Toolkit
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Report: Apple will introduce new iPhone, iPad on March 8

Once again, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has published a predictive report. This time, Bloomberg's sources have shared details on Apple's upcoming spring event. The report claims that Apple will host this year's event on March 8, which is a little earlier than usual. And the report names four major announcements expected at the event. In contrast to some of Gurman's recent newsletters, he cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, lending the report some credibility.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
laptopmag.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which phone is best?

The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra borrows from the best of the Galaxy Note and Ultra lines, but is it enough to unseat the iPhone 13 Pro Max as the top high-end flagship on the market? The Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the question that will be on the minds of many seeking flagship smartphone nirvana this year, so let’s figure out which comes out on top.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy