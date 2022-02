The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted a recall for at-home COVID-19 tests that were imported illegally and not approved by public health officials. The tests were manufactured by the South Korean diagnostics company SD Biosensor, and are labeled "Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Tests." The company posted the recall itself in cooperation with the FDA, but there is an investigation underway to find out how they were brought into the country.

