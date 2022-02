This was Kerr Kriisa’s game. The guy couldn't miss from three in the first half. I have never seen it where a player is seemingly unstoppable and then really doesn't take another shot for the rest of the game. I think he took two deep threes late, but it's incredible, at least for tonight, the growth we are seeing from him. When you talk about Kerr, there is always a mixed bag. He did pick up a technical when Koloko almost got killed on a foul call that Kerr was sticking up for his guy, so I don't hate that either.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO