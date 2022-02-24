Global Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the Forecast Period: Absolute Markets Insights
The Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market is being driven by the world's rapidly aging population and the consequent rise in the global prevalence of chronic diseases. Physiotherapy has been used as an effective approach to treat such disorders, and as medical technology advances, there is a greater demand for efficient physiotherapy equipment....www.industryglobalnews24.com
Comments / 0