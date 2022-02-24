ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the Forecast Period: Absolute Markets Insights

industryglobalnews24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market is being driven by the world's rapidly aging population and the consequent rise in the global prevalence of chronic diseases. Physiotherapy has been used as an effective approach to treat such disorders, and as medical technology advances, there is a greater demand for efficient physiotherapy equipment....

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Cagr#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Market Segments#Absolute Markets Insights#Ppe
protocol.com

These political data experts are going corporate

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Three former Democratic Party data analyst experts just launched a new startup, Zoom launched its take on a contact center service, and Tonga gets its internet cable back. Spin up. CIOs live in fear of breaking things, but they definitely want to move...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Ecobank Says Africa’s Payment, FinTech Future is Bright

In Africa’s ever-changing payments ecosystem, innovation is the norm. In just two decades, major transformations have taken place across the continent — and virtually every few years, a new shift takes place. From the rise of telco-led mobile money, notably with PESA in Kenya in 2007, to the growth of automation across the industry, Osahon Akpata, head of consumer payments at Ecobank, has seen many payment advancements first-hand.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Promoting E-commerce For Entrepreneurs And SMEs: How the Government Can Foster the Growth Of Small D2C Brands

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic has resulted in a significant amount of digitization and data has consistently shown that e-commerce for SMEs was a compensating feature during this time. The government needs to take this growth and positive impact of the online shift, on e-commerce into consideration and take immediate steps to help small direct to consumer (DTC) brands and entrepreneurs embrace digitization to shift to online channels of selling.
RETAIL
HIT Consultant

Definitive Healthcare Acquires Analytical Wizards, Healthcare Analytics Platform

– This week, Definite Healthcare announced the acquisition of Analytical Wizards, an advanced analytics company revolutionizing analytics in healthcare by combining our AI/ML-powered technology, domain expertise, and high-touch relationship model. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – Founded in 2015, Analytical Wizards automates complex analytic models using tools...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
HackerNoon

5 Technology Trends Dictating Software Quality Standards in 2022

According to Deloitte, the pandemic has forced organizations to significantly expedite software delivery and become more resilient than ever before. But implementing novel technologies while at the same time rolling out new IT solutions to withstand the competition is still challenging. To establish proper software functioning, ensure business continuity, and attain goals in the post-pandemic time, companies should consider these five tech trends. Gartner predicts that this year, AI business value will swell up to almost $4 trillion.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Vantage Data Centers Continues Expansion in Frankfurt, Germany, with Planned 16MW Data Center

DENVER & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced that it will build the second of three facilities on its flagship 55MW EU campus (FRA1) located in Offenbach, Germany, just one kilometer from the main data centers and peering points in Frankfurt. This facility will include 16MW of critical IT capacity and 13,000 square meters (140,000 square feet) once fully developed and will open to customers in the first half of 2024.
BUSINESS
PsyPost

Study provides first evidence of a causal link between perceived moral division and support for authoritarian leaders

New research indicates that heightened perceptions of moral division intensify support for strong leaders. The study, published in Political Psychology, found that the perceived breakdown of society plays a key role in this relationship. “I think increasingly we are seeing societal divisions play out on moral grounds,” said study author...
DONALD TRUMP
Forbes

Importance Of An Ecosystem To Deliver IT Solutions That Enable Today's Digital World

Steven Carlini, Vice President of Innovation and Data Center, Energy Management Business Unit, Schneider Electric. Every day, new conveniences seem to rise out of nowhere that greatly simplify the way we work, learn and live. Remember the days when we had to fill out personal checks and put them in the mail to pay bills, when we had to go to a car dealership to purchase a car or when we traveled to the office to have access to our work programs? All of these digital technologies are enabled by IT solutions. Today, we can pay bills, buy a car and work from anywhere using a phone, tablet or a PC. These are the front-end interface devices powered by a massive network of IT solutions that do all of the work in the background.
SOFTWARE
US News and World Report

UAE's E& Looks to Expand in Telecoms and Other Areas, Including Via M&A

DUBAI (Reuters) - E&, the UAE telecoms group formerly called Etisalat, is looking to expand into new markets in Africa, Europe and Asia and in areas outside telecoms such as financial technology as its seeks to drive growth, its CEO told Reuters. The company is exploring a range of possibilities,...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Micross is Now the Provider of ISOCOM Ltd. Products in the USA & India

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, and industrial applications, is proud to announce our new distribution partnership agreement to be the provider of ISOCOM Limited's expanding portfolio of radiation tolerant Optoelectronic and Power components for the United States and India.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy