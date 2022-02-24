ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio TV reporter has his segment interrupted by his mom

 1 day ago

MYLES HARRIS: (Laughter) I'm trying to work... MARTIN: (Laughter) Thanks to a now viral video from WSYX 6 in Columbus, we...

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TV reporter gets a surprise at work from his biggest fan, video shows. ‘It’s my mom’

A cheery mother surprised her TV reporter son while he was at work, and luckily his cameraman kept rolling to capture the wholesome moment. Myles Harris, a news reporter for ABC 6 and FOX 28 in Columbus, Ohio, was shooting a segment over the weekend when all of a sudden he was interrupted. He raises his hands before looking straight into the camera.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ohio State
Ohio Society
Columbus, OH
Ohio Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Will Feature a Last Minute Appearance

Fans are being introduced to one NCIS: Hawai’i actor’s family in an upcoming episode. Keep reading to find out more!. Kian Talan is one of the stars of NCIS: Hawai’i. Playing the son of Special Agent Jane Tennant, the 26-year old actor appreciates the opportunities he is given. He is also thankful for his family, who recently came to visit their son on the island.
TV SERIES
WLWT 5

WATCH: Adorable video shows mom crashing Ohio reporter's shift

COLUMBUS, OH
KGO

Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO

COLUMBUS, OH
#Crime#Wsyx#Ohio Tv#Copyright Npr
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
Entertainment
Society
Relationships
Family Relationships
Instagram
The Independent

Mother interrupts TV reporter son during live broadcast: ‘Hi, baby!’

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES

