Ohio TV reporter has his segment interrupted by his mom

Parents will always find a way to embarrass their children, even if it’s on live television. This mom surprised her newscaster son when she drove up in her car and appeared in his broadcast.Myles Harris is a multimedia journalist for WSYX ABC 6, a television station based in Columbus, Ohio. Harris was recording a broadcast on a busy street when he suddenly recognised a car. He threw his hands in the air and said to the camera: “That’s my mom, hold on.”A black car pulled up into the frame with the windows down, and Harris’s mom shouted from the driver’s...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO