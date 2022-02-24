Guitarist returns to play with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons concerto is unmistakably his most famous work. Outside of the concert hall, you’ve heard movements of the work in movies, including Tin Cup, Spy Game, A View to Kill, and Pacific Heights, just to name a few. You’ve also heard it in television commercials, and you’ve probably heard it performed in wedding ceremonies. Our guests today are featured in yet another opportunity to hear Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.” South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director, Delta David Gier, joined us, along with the symphony’s violin soloists, Elizabeth York and Ashley NG, to explain why this weekend’s symphony performance may arguably be the best chance you’ll have to truly enjoy a rendition of Vivaldi’s work. And whether you favor winter, spring, summer or fall, you’ll probably find something to love in each of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons this weekend.

