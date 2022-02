Records: UConn (21-5, 15-1 Big East), Providence (11-17, 6-13) Radio: The River 105.9 (WHCN) and The Varsity Network App UConn Sports Network. Paige’s second game back: UConn’s star sophomore Paige Bueckers returned to the court Friday night after spending the past 10 weeks recovering from a tibial plateau fracture and a meniscus tear. Bueckers came off the bench a little over six minutes into the first quarter and made her first shot attempt, which of course was a buzzer-beater. The reigning national player of the year finished with eight points, two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes across three quarters.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 16 HOURS AGO