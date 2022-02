Indeed, the world’s number one job site, today announced the 10 filmmaker teams selected for season two of Indeed: Rising Voices. In partnership with Emmy Award-winning writer, creator, and actor Lena Waithe and her company Hillman Grad Productions, Indeed: Rising Voices was created to uncover, invest in and share stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers across the US to tell diverse stories around the meaning of work, and the idea that jobs create opportunities and better lives for all. This season, each filmmaker will present their films at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022.

