ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Irish premier condemns ‘outrageous’ Russian actions in Ukraine

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2um67W_0eNqjTok00

The Irish premier has condemned “outrageous” actions of Russia in Ukraine and promised harsh new sanctions from the EU.

In a specially convened press conference at Government Buildings, Micheal Martin called the actions of Russia “an outrageous and moral breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law”.

He said the EU would introduce “severe” sanctions against Russian leaders.

“Our thoughts must be with the innocent people of Ukraine at this, their most difficult hour.

“We stand with them.”

He said Europe was dealing with the “most grave security situation it has faced in decades, with repercussions for global security and the world economy”.

“It cannot and it will not go unanswered.

“President Putin and those who support him will be held accountable.

“This evening, I will join with our partners in the European Union in Brussels to adopt the most severe package of sanctions we have ever considered.

“They will be aimed to hit Putin and his henchmen where it hurts the most.

“EU sanctions will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy, blocking access to markets and to technologies.”

“Assets in the EU will be frozen.

“They will have impacts in the EU, including in Ireland, and I will work with fellow leaders to support those hit hardest.

“This aggression by Russia will cause untold hardship and tragedy for the Government and people of Ukraine who have shown remarkable resilience and resolve.

“We will not be found wanting in offering them the humanitarian support they will need.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqOtr_0eNqjTok00

Mr Martin paid tribute to two Irish diplomats working in Kyiv and said that the Government was “maintaining close contact with Irish citizens in Ukraine”.

He said that their safety is “paramount”.

Mr Martin also said that the Ireland can especially understand the plight of Ukrainians.

“As a small country in particular, today’s use of brute force in pursuit of a warped perception of national interest is a serious affront,” he said.

Taking questions from reporters, Mr Martin said that he expected to find “unity” in Brussels over the necessary response.

He said that sanctions should not be “incremental” and needed to be “immediate”.

Mr Martin said that the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for Justice were working together to start the process of waiving the visas requirements for all Ukrainian citizens entering Ireland.

“There will be a significant migration issue arising from these attacks. We will have to play our part in helping those who will have to flee Ukraine.”

He said that any military response from the western countries was not something to be lightly considered.

“The economic sanctions and dealing with this in a different way from the military route is the most effective one to protect the lives of people across Europe.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney earlier told RTE radio: “We are not going to go to war with Russia, militarily.

“I think the response in terms of sanctions will be very direct and very hard-hitting, and that means that the EU is also going to suffer as a result of those sanctions because undoubtedly there’ll be counter-sanctions from Russia.”

He indicated that it appears the time for diplomacy is now over.

“This is an illegal act of aggression by Russia,” Mr Coveney said.

“They are lying to themselves and lying to the world about their justification for it.”

Mr Coveney said it is not only an attack on Ukraine, but on the whole of Europe.

“It is also in many ways an attack on the kind of Europe we have built together, collectively, since World War Two.”

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 70 Irish citizens are currently in Ukraine.

The department said that it was advising all Irish citizens currently in Ukraine to shelter in a secure place.

“Citizens should consider leaving Ukraine if they judge it safe to do so, depending on their location and prevailing circumstances.

“Ukrainian airspace has been closed. It is likely that overland routes out of Ukraine will be severely disrupted. The road network and border crossings may face backlogs or closures at short notice.

“Any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assistance should contact a dedicated telephone line, 01-6131700, which has now been set up at the Department of Foreign Affairs.”

Mr Coveney said two Irish families are currently in Ukraine for surrogacy services and that Irish officials are working with them.

The minister also confirmed that the Irish diplomatic team in Kyiv have moved to a safe place.

“Let’s not forget what President Putin has done and said over the last number of hours is not only to start a war with Ukraine through a broad invasion, not just of the regions in the east of Ukraine but the country as a whole.

“But he’s also warned any country that intervenes and helps Ukraine, he has also threatened them very likely.

“We are seeing a language that we simply have not seen in many, many decades in Europe of aggression and of potential brutality,” Mr Coveney said.

He predicted a united response from the European Union and said that Ireland cannot remain politically neutral on such an issue.

“I think you will see extraordinary unity today from the European Union.

“Yes, Ireland is a neutral country.

“We’re militarily non-aligned.

“But we are certainly not neutral on an issue like this, when there is blatant aggression happening on the continent of Europe.”

Appearing on RTE radio, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland said the international community needs to be “very vocal and very strong now”.

Larysa Gerasko said: “I’m so emotional. I’m really shocked.

“My parents live with 150 kilometres from the northern border of Ukraine and they’re shocked.

“We want to believe in the peaceful settlement and that Putin will stop on this point in Ukraine, and return to the roundtable of the negotiations, and all the international community has to be very vocal and very strong now.”

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Government Of Ukraine#Irish#Russian#Eu#Government Buildings#The European Union#Ukrainians
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy