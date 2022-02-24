ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Ali Price keep world player of the year Antoine Dupont quiet at Murrayfield?

By Anthony Brown
 2 days ago

Scotland and France meet at BT Murrayfield on Saturday in a Guinness Six Nations clash that is critical to both countries’ title aspirations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the battle between the two No.9s, Ali Price and Antoine Dupont .

Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 28

Caps: 48

Debut: versus Georgia, 2016

Height: 5ft 10ins

Weight: 13st 12lbs

Points: 20 (4 tries)

Price has steadily improved throughout his career and has developed into one of Scotland’s key men alongside Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell, dictating play with his lightning-quick decisions. The Glasgow scrum-half’s rise was highlighted by his involvement with the British & Irish Lions last summer while he was named as one of Scotland’s two vice-captains for the Autumn Test against Tonga in the absence of Hogg. Price played a key part in the lead-up to Duhan van der Merwe’s last-gasp winning try in Paris last year, and the influential 28-year-old will be hoping to play his part in what would be another huge victory over the French this weekend.

Antoine Dupont – Toulouse

Position: Scrum-half

Age:  25

Caps: 37

Debut: Versus Italy, 2017

Height:  5ft 10ins

Weight: 13st 3lbs

Points: 55 (11 tries)

Dupont, the 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year, has formed a formidable half-back pairing for club and country with Romain Ntamack. The Toulouse duo are key to making France tick. Dupont scored three tries in last year’s Six Nations and scored his first of this year’s tournament in the victory over Ireland a fortnight ago. Price will have his hands full trying to keep the French superstar in check.

