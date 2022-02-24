ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine ambassador’s chilling words to Russian counterpart at UN

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ukraine ’s ambassador directly addressed his Russian counterpart and delivered a chilling message at the UN’s security council meeting.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s UN ambassador called Russian officials “ war criminals ”, stating they’ll go “straight to hell”.

Earlier today, he said: “Call Putin to stop aggression , and I welcome the decision of some members of this counsel to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision.

“It would condemn the aggression that you launch on my people.”

“There is no purgatory for war criminals, they simply go straight to hell, ambassador”.

