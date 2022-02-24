ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ikea opens first high street store for home furnishing accessories

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zj7o_0eNqjNlc00

Ikea has opened its first small store on the high street that focuses on home furnishing accessories in the former Kings Mall in Hammersmith , west London.

The city centre store is part of the Swedish furniture giant’s plans to develop and trial new formats to bring it closer to more people living in the UK.

Ikea bought the run-down shopping centre two years ago, investing £170 million in purchasing and refurbishing the mall, which is now called Livat.

It comes ahead of Ikea’s highly-anticipated move onto Oxford Street next autumn. The furniture retailer bought Topshop’s former flagship store in the central location in October last year.

Ikea is known for its warehouse-style shopping centres, of which it has 47 globally, But Livat stands at 37,000 square metres, just over a third of the size of Ikea’s typical store size.

The Ikea outlet inside Livat is just a quarter of the size of a typical store and will offer 1,800 products for customers to buy, as well as 4,000 products on display to provide a “’life at home’ inspiration to Londoners”.

It will also be Ikea’s first cashless store in the UK and will feature only self-serve checkouts. A Swedish Deli allows customers to buy food for takeaway.

The mall is now fully let, with other tenants including Lidl, a social enterprise called Library of Things and Sook, a rent-by-the-hour space aimed at pop-ups.

Peter Jekelby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer for Ikea UK and Ireland, said: “Over the next three years, we will continue to transform as we respond to [our customers’] needs and dreams, today and tomorrow.

“As one of the most innovative and exciting markets in the world for retail and e-commerce, we will step up our omnichannel investments in London with a simple goal: to become more customer-centric, so that people can shop with us for a better, more sustainable life at home, whenever, wherever and however they choose.”

London will serve as the retailer’s “test-bed” for trialling these new stores, with the goal of rolling them out across the UK and Ireland in the future.

Jekelby added: “Whilst London is the initial focus of our city-centre approach, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people.

“All of our efforts centre on creating happy customers, and we will learn from our London approach, whilst continuing to develop plans for other city centre locations as well as the wider UK and Ireland, to bring our offer even closer.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

A Guide to Buying Tiny House Furniture

Buying furniture for a home can be tricky. Buying furniture for a tiny home can feel downright impossible. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you can get furniture that suits your home’s needs and size, whether you buy it from a big-box store or you have to break out the power tools to build it yourself. Check out this room-by-room guide to help you pick the ideal furniture for your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Street#West London#Ireland#Swedish#Oxford Street#Topshop#Library Of Things
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Big Lots to offer most comprehensive Presidents Day furniture deals ever

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), a leading home discount retailer, is offering its shoppers Presidents Day deals on furniture in-store and online that include 20% off all Broyhill recliners, sectionals, outdoor seating, dining, gazebos, accessories and cushions. The sale also includes 20% off all mattresses with same-day availability. Customers can shop these deals Feb. 12-27.
RETAIL
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
WPTV

Walmart Is Testing A Sleek New Look For Its Stores

If you’ve been to Walmart recently, then you might have noticed some changes happening at your local store. Updates have been rolling out slowly across the country, and the retail titan is only just beginning to make changes, according to a recent announcement. Walmart just opened a new section...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Real Simple

Shoppers Are Giving Their Dysons Away After Trying This Popular Cordless Vacuum — and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's finally time to cut the cord with your old upright vacuum—you know, the outdated cleaning gadget that forces you to plug into an outlet every time you go a little too far. With a cordless vacuum, you get the freedom of cleaning your entire home in one fell swoop, picking up everything from pet hair to tracked-in debris. If you're just not satisfied with your existing cleaning gadget, the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum should definitely be on your radar.
ELECTRONICS
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Prince Harry says he was given 'insufficient information' over decision to change his tax-payer funded police bodyguards when he and Meghan are in the UK, High Court hears

Prince Harry received 'insufficient information' over a decision to change his tax-payer funded police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard. The Duke of Sussex is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy