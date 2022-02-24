ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What time is Biden speaking in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine?

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdRSM_0eNqjFho00

President Joe Biden will address the nation at 1.30pm ET (6.30pm UK time) on Thursday to outline America’s planned response to Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine .

He is expected to lay out measures that could apply heightened restrictions on Russia’s financial institutions, cut the nation off from advanced technology and impose additional sanctions on Vladimir Putin ’s inner circle – actions his administration previously held back in hopes of deterring the long-anticipated invasion.

The remarks follow two statements issued by the US president in response to Mr Putin’s declaration of a “special military operation” in Ukraine which would aim for the “demilitarisation” of the country.

Follow live updates on Biden’s response to the Ukraine invasion

Soon after Mr Putin’s announcement, in a televised speech broadcast just before 6am local time, explosions were reported in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev.

In his initial statement, Mr Biden condemned Russia’s actions as “unprovoked and unjustified” and promised to hold its leaders accountable.

The president said Mr Putin “has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” he continued.

“The world will hold Russia accountable.”

In a subsequent statement early Thursday, Mr Biden said he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council”.

“He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine,” the second statement read.

“Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia.

“We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Shortly after the strikes began, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Mr Putin had “just launched a full-scale invasion”.

“Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” Mr Kuleba tweeted.

Follow live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Mr Putin claimed earlier that Russia has been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from modern Ukraine.

"Russia cannot feel safe, develop, and exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine," he said.

He also promised Russia would respond instantly if any external force tried to interfere and that Moscow would try to de-militarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Reuters contributed to this report

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
