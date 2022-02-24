ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Eddie Jones: Recalled duo Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes add ‘edge’ to England

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Eddie Jones insists England have added an “edge to the team” after Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes were recalled for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.

The pair have overcome injuries in time to reinforce England for a pivotal clash at Twickenham, bringing 136 caps of experience to the starting XV as they make their first international appearances of 2022.

Tuilagi has completed his recovery from a torn hamstring to take his place at inside centre, with Jones warning Wales to expect the Sale battering ram to be at his rampaging best.

Lawes has been sidelined for over a month because of concussion but is immediately restored to the back row, in the process relieving Tom Curry of the captaincy.

“They’re both very experienced players, have won big Test matches and understand what’s needed for games like the one against Wales. They bring that bit of edge to the team,” head coach Jones said.

“Manu gives us a different way to attack in the backs. He’s a gainline accumulator. He wins the gain line consistently and draws defenders in, which creates space for other options.

“He does that better than anyone else in the world when he’s at full tilt. We’re planning for him to be at full tilt on Saturday.

“Courtney is a great ball-carrier and destructive defender. Courtney was going to be captain when Owen Farrell was unavailable, so it’s a natural change back to the guy who was going to be captain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1Ul2_0eNqjC3d00

“He has good skills around the players. When he speaks they listen, he leads by example.

“We’re really pleased with the job Tom Curry did. He did an outstanding job as a young captain and he’s going to be an outstanding leadership prospect in the future.”

Tuilagi’s return to fitness means Jones can resurrect the midfield trio that promised so much against South Africa in the autumn until their inside centre damaged his hamstring while scoring in the opening minutes.

Even if Farrell were available and not recovering from ankle surgery, the combination of Marcus Smith , Tuilagi and Henry Slade is considered England’s most effective and well-balanced combination.

“You’ve got Marcus who has sleight of hand, quick feet and the ability to beat people one-on-one in space,” Jones said.

“You have Sladey who has an educated left foot, he’s a good passer of the ball and also has the ability to make breaks.

“To complement that you have power with Manu. He’s just a little powerhouse. And when I say little, he’s by far our biggest back. Which again gives us something a little bit different.

“When he’s not there we don’t have that big back to play off. It’s handy to have a big back because they dent the line and create space for the little guys to play small ball in that space.”

While it was seen as an imperative to include Tuilagi and Lawes as soon as possible, retaining Ben Youngs on the bench is a shock call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JY7OH_0eNqjC3d00

Youngs will become England’s most-capped player on Saturday, surpassing Jason Leonard’s landmark of 114, but the achievement must be reached as a replacement for Harry Randall.

Randall impressed in the five-try rout of Italy in round two to the point that, for now at least, he has been elevated above Youngs in the scrum-half pecking order.

“We want to put some pace in the game early. We feel like there will be opportunities against Wales early in the game and Harry each week has been in increasingly better form,” Jones said.

“He’s sharp around the ruck, gives us that instinctiveness with his ability to take quick taps and run quickly. And then we have Ben Youngs to finish the game.

“These games go to the wire, it’s like a built-in narrative, and imagine having a half-back with 114 caps in the best form of his career coming on to manage that last 20 minutes.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Flanker Rory Darge makes first Scotland start against France

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app. Rory Darge will make his first Scotland start in Saturday's Six Nations visit of...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary and in-play clips on BBC Sport website and app. Scotland will...
WORLD
Telegraph

Manu Tuilagi ruled out of England v Wales with fresh hamstring injury

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England v Wales with a hamstring injury, plunging Eddie Jones’ preparations into chaos. The centre was due to start his first game for England since tearing his hamstring in the 27-26 victory against South Africa in November. However after being named in the starting XV, it was confirmed that Tuilagi had suffered a low-grade hamstring injury in the same leg, prompting head coach Jones to call up Harlequins centre Joe Marchant.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Powerhouse' Manu Tuilagi is backed by Eddie Jones to bring a new dimension to England's attack with his gain-line breaking ability as head coach says 'he does that better than anyone else in the WORLD when he's at full tilt'

Eddie Jones has backed powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi to give England's attack a new dimension against Wales. Tuilagi will make his first Six Nations start for two years at Twickenham, adding a physical edge to the team alongside returning skipper Courtney Lawes. England will launch a new-look backline for the...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Guinness Six Nations#Sixnationsrugby
BBC

Six Nations 2022: What now for England and injured Manu Tuilagi?

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England's Manu Tuilagi hopes to return soon after withdrawing from the side to...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ellis Genge hails England team-mates for not buckling under Wales pressure

Ellis Genge insists England’s ability to withstand a customary Wales fightback at Twickenham is a result of the closer ties forged off the pitch.A theme of Eddie Jones’ tenure has been the vulnerability when a comfortable lead begins to dissolve under pressure from defiant opposition, a weakness that was most brutally exposed during a 38-38 draw with Scotland in 2019.The tendency to collapse abruptly was also evident in Cardiff last year but when a 17-0 lead was threatened by Wales in the second half on Saturday, England rallied to win 23-19 in the Guinness Six Nations round three clash.Full time...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

6N: COVID-19 forces Watson out of Scotland vs France

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Flanker Hamish Watson tested positive for the coronavirus and was withdrawn from the Scotland side facing France on Saturday in the Six Nations. Scotland was reshuffled on Friday, with Nick Haining promoted from the reserves to the back row. Saracens’ Andy Christie was brought in...
WORLD
The Independent

Is England vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture

Ben Youngs will become England’s most-capped male rugby player as Eddie Jones’ side host Wales at Twickenham.Youngs will win his 115th cap, surpassing Jason Leonard.Defending Six Nations champions Wales arrive at Twickenham with confidence somewhat restored by victory over Scotland, and will hope to end a ten-year Six Nations losing run at the home of English rugby. Follow England vs Wales LIVEWayne Pivac’s side beat England 40-24 in Cardiff last year.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.When is England vs Wales?The match will kick-off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 26 February at Twickenham Stadium in south-west London.How...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland vs Italy live stream: How to watch Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

Round three in the Six Nations sees Ireland host Italy this weekend, with the hosts looking to bounce back after defeat to France last time out.If being crowned champions remains the ambition of the Irish this year, a positive performance as well as a heavy margin of victory is a must against an Italian side without a win in the competition since 2015.Italy have so far suffered defeats to France and England, though the prevailing opinion has been that their play is improved in spells and they will pose a tough challenge if Ireland are not on their game.Ireland head...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England dealt major blow before Six Nations clash with Wales as Manu Tuilagi suffers reoccurrence of the hamstring injury he picked up against South Africa last year... forcing Eddie Jones to change his plans

England's plans were thrown into chaos on Thursday night when blockbuster centre Manu Tuilagi was ruled out of Saturday's Wales showdown with injury. Just hours after being selected for his first Six Nations start in two years, Tuilagi received scan results confirming that he suffered a low-grade hamstring tear in training.
RUGBY
The Associated Press

France sustains Grand Slam bid by routing Scotland 36-17

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — France preserved its Grand Slam quest and ended Scotland’s Six Nations title dream in a stylish 36-17 win at Murrayfield on Saturday. The French, the only remaining unbeaten team, served the killer blows against a strong and confident Scotland side with their third try right on halftime and fourth try right after.
SPORTS
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Northampton team-mates Courtney Lawes & Dan Biggar face off

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Northampton team-mates Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar will both captain their national sides...
RUGBY
The Independent

England vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates as Courtney Lawes captains

Follow live coverage as England host Wales in a crunch Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday evening.Defeat to Scotland in the opener at Murrayfield leaves little margin for error for today’s hosts and coach Eddie Jones knows nothing less than a win will do with tournament favourites Ireland and France still to come. They will have to do it without Manu Tuilagi, however, with the Sale centre recalled only to later be ruled out by injury. Back row Courtney Lawes is back though and will captain the side while Ben Youngs must surpass Jason Leonard’s record as England’s...
RUGBY
The Independent

Spotlight intensifies on Eddie Jones’s new-look England after Manu Tuilagi injury

It will have been 722 days since a Six Nations encounter was last held at a full Twickenham when England and Wales run out into the fading evening light on Saturday. Then, as now, other matters rather trivialised a contest as the realities of the pandemic began to bite, but this rekindling of a great rivalry may provide some welcome distraction from distressing developments elsewhere.Life can throw up strange patterns of recurrence and so it is that another encounter with Wales comes after a week in which coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in England. At the competition’s pivot point this...
RUGBY
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Scotland captain Stuart Hogg says 'we're not arrogant'

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg looks ahead to their Six Nations game with France and says his side are "far from arrogant" after their attitude was questioned following their narrow 20-17 defeat by Wales. Watch and follow Scotland v France live on Saturday 26 February from 13:15 GMT on BBC One,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy