Austin, TX

John Deere opens technology hub near downtown Austin

By Brent Wistrom
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 2 days ago
You may see John Deere tractors mowing grass and cultivating crops. But, make no mistake, Deere thinks...

Austin Business Journal

New housing developer launches with 1,000-plus units already in pipeline

There's a new name to know in the Central Texas housing development. Although the launch of Heartwood Real Estate Group was just announced, it already has multiple projects in the works representing hundreds of units. The new company "is really designed to focus on giving Austin some of the housing density it really, really needs," one of its co-founders says. Click through for more details on leaders' strategy, and a list of some of the metro's top-selling custom homebuilders.
AUSTIN, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austin Business Journal

Habitat for Humanity head to step down

During her tenure, Phyllis Snodgrass has been honored as an Austin Business Journal “Best CEO,” helped expand the organization’s services farther throughout Central Texas and focused on advocating for policies that make affordable development easier, among other achievements. Before taking on her role at Habitat for Humanity, Snodgrass served as the chief operating officer of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Dozens of leading Central Texas women to offer advice at Mentoring Monday 2022

The right mentor can have a huge impact, especially during the Great Resignation, when so many people are switching jobs or even careers. Time is running out to register for Austin Business Journal's 2022 Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event. The virtual meetup for female professionals is scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 28. For tickets, go here. Attendees can expect to network and interact with some of the most influential Central Texans, in industries from technology to real estate to finance.
AUSTIN, TX
John Deere
#Downtown Austin#Deere Company#Tech Company
Austin Business Journal

Growing pains

This is a story of an Austin suburb’s rise. It’s become the place to be for so many recently that City Hall clamped down on new construction in order to catch a breath. What's unfolding in Dripping Springs should be on the radar of all developers, brokers, builders and government officials in Central Texas, since this kind of growth is happening in nearly every corner of the metro — or will be soon.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin housing inventory stuck at worryingly low level

On par with last January, the Austin metro had only 0.4 months of inventory on the market — a small fraction of a healthy market’s six months. Closed sales were down about 6% year over year, which experts attribute to the persistent lack of supply. Find out what it looks like on the ground from Realtors, and why they are putting pressure on public officials to do something.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Austin Business Journal

What DeLorean HQ in San Antonio could mean for Austin

The iconic DeLorean car is headed back to the future in an electric revival that will be centered in the Lone Star State and put some heat on Tesla. San Antonio will be home to the HQ, but executives are searching for somewhere else to manufacture vehicles. Read about why CEO Joost de Vries passed up Austin as an HQ option, his strategy going forward and hear from experts about what the impact might be on Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Expands Footprint to Austin Texas

AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

