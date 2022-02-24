ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Free Mardi Gras Parade Cams to See New Orleans Parades Live

By cclements
 5 days ago
Mardi Gras is alive and well in Louisiana in 2022. Party Gras has invaded all of south Louisiana. Of course, the biggest parades and crowds are in New Orleans. As a matter of fact, this year's parades...

News Radio 710 KEEL

The 10 Commandments of Mardi Gras

As we gear up for Mardi Gras 2022, we all know there ain't no place to pee on Mardi Gras day. But, when it comes to Mardi Gras, what else don't we know? Don't sweat it, because here are your "10 Commandments Of Mardi Gras". 1. Thou Shall Not Covet...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Did You See Shreveport Get Disrespected on Jeopardy?

Ya know, all in all it was turning out to be a pretty good week here in Shreveport. Last Saturday's Krewe of Centaur parade turned out to be a huge success, with perfect weather and record crowds. Then, just a couple of days later, the Bakowski Bridge of Lights ceremony on the Texas Street Bridge brought another evening of celebration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The Krewe of Gemini Celebrates 33 Years of Mardi Gras in NWLA

The Krewe of Gemini is the oldest parading Mardi Gras krewe in northwest Louisiana and their annual parade rolls this Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 3 pm. It's hard to believe looking at our community now that just over 30 years ago, we really didn't celebrate Mardi Gras in our area. Now, you can't escape the purple, green, and gold! Since 1989, when the Krewe of Gemini was born, a multitude of krewes catering to different interests and specialties have come and gone, but one thing remains true, our love of the tradition, the revelry, the pageantry, and FUN that are so quintessentially Mardi Gras in Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tuesday Feb. 22nd Will Be One of the Most Popular Wedding Dates

There have been several TikToks that said "We better not waste a date like 2-22-22". What do they mean by "waste a date"?. Okay maybe January 11, 2011, was an epic date (1-11-11), this past year my friend was married on 4-3-21, how cool is that? The year before that a popular wedding date was 10-10-20. So obviously, 2-22-22 is the most epic date that many of us will see when it comes to tying the knot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is Your Art Good Enough to Become the 2023 Louisiana Duck Stamp?

Can you imagine the pride of knowing that your artwork was good enough to be featured on the 2023 Louisiana Duck Stamp?. Louisiana's own Elaine Erikson knows the feeling for sure. Her image, shown above, will be featured on the 2022 Louisiana Duck stamp and perfectly depicts a pair of this year's featured ducks, the fulvous whistling duck. The Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp bearing her design will go on sale June 1, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Why is a Texas Vodka Maker Headed to the Caddo Parish Oilfield?

If you asked 100 self-respecting cocktail lovers what goes best with with Tito's Handmade Vodka, I bet that no one would say: "The oil field." Despite that, the popular Texas distiller that makes the some of the finest vodka this side of Russia has teamed up with the non-profit organization Well Done to tackle a petroleum-industry remnant in an effort to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

