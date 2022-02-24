ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Reclamation Outlines Initial 2022 Water Allocations for Central Valley Project Contractors - This Year’s Low Allocations are an Indicator of the Third Consecutive Dry Year California is Experiencing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 24, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Bureau of Reclamation announced initial 2022 water supply allocations for Central Valley Project contractors. Allocations are based on an estimate of water available for delivery to CVP water users and reflect current reservoir storages, precipitation, and snowpack in the Central Valley...

