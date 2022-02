Computer screens have collapsed the distance between work and home, and many Americans seem to prefer it that way. Whether you have a completely remote job or a flexible work arrangement that splits your time between the home-office and the office-office, the ability to work from home gives you more power over your schedule. And while it can be difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance when your dining room table is covered in work documents, working from home allows you to find a position that suits your individual skills, regardless of geography.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO