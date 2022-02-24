SEE IT: Florida Drawbridge Tender Fired After Raising Bridge With Car Still On It

LANTANA (CBSMiami) — Newly released video shows the moment when a drawbridge was raised while a car was still on it. This happened in October 2021 in Lantana.

The video shows a car traveling across the Ocean Avenue Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Lantana and barely makes it across the bridge when it begins to raise.

The vehicle is pushed to a near-90-degree angle and the driver appears to consider jumping out just moments before the car slides back down to safety.

Palm Beach County officials confirmed to CBS affiliate WPEC that the employee who was operating the bridge at the time was fired.

The new video comes just weeks after a woman fell to her death while riding a bicycle on a drawbridge connecting West Palm Beach to Palm Beach.