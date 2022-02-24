Joe Biden war speech today LIVE – Watch as president addresses nation after Russia and Putin invasion of Ukraine starts

PRESIDENT Joe Biden spoke at the White House this afternoon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine got underway overnight.

President Biden addressed the nation and announced further sanctions against Russia, including freezing major Russian banks.

"Putin will bear the consequences," of this attack, President Biden said, adding that "for weeks, we have been warning that this would happen."

The speech comes after Putin declared war on the neighboring nation overnight, and unleashed his terrifying arsenal with a full-scale assault on the country.

The tyrant declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine with a dawn raid after months of amassing his forces on the border and brazenly lying to the world about his plans to invade.

His full-scale invasion of Ukraine seems to be part of a plan to rebuild the former Soviet Union.

Read our Joe Biden speech live blog for the latest news and updates...

Speech ended

After taking some questions from reporters, President Biden ended his speech.

In it, he laid out strong sanctions against Russia that are designed to hurt the country's economy over time.

Other countries

President Biden said they are in discussions with India about the situation, but wouldn't comment on China's involvement in the discussions when it comes to Russia.

'Complete rupture'

"There is a complete rupture right now in US and Russian relations," Biden said.

Was Putin underestimated?

"Did you underestimate Putin?" a reporter asked Biden.

"I didn't underestimate him," Biden said.

"His ambitions are completely contrary to the place that the rest of the world has arrived," he added.

What will stop Putin?

Biden was asked what will "stop Putin" after sanctions that were already in place didn't seem to work, and he said no one expected the sanctions to "prevent" what has happened, and that the effects will take time.

No plan to talk to Putin

President Biden was asked if he has any plans to speak with Putin, and he said he has "no plans" for it.

Putin has 'sinister vision'

President Biden said Putin has a "sinister vision for the future of our world," but that the United States and its allies will stand against it.

Biden promises humanitarian aid

President Biden noted that he spoke with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that the US is ready to provide humanitarian aid if needed.

Global energy supplies

President Biden said it will release additional barrels of oil if needed, as part of a plan to protect global energy supplies to try to keep gas prices from spiking due to the attacks in Ukraine by Russia.

Protecting NATO allies

President Biden said the United States will help NATO allies in the wake of the attacks in Ukraine.

NATO meeting Friday

President Biden announced that NATO will meet Friday to discuss a path forward after the attacks in Ukraine.

Cutting off imports

The United States and some of its allies are cutting off "more than half" of Russia's tech imports as part of sanctions against the country.

"And we're preparing to do more," Biden said.

US freezing Russian banks

President Biden announced that the United States is freezing four more major Russian banks as part of sanctions against the country following the attacks in Ukraine.

Bearing the consequences

"Putin will bear the consequences," of this attack, President Biden said.

He revealed that Russia's largest bank is being cut off from the US financial system.

'Putin is the aggressor'

"Putin is the aggressor," Biden said.

He announced that the United States is putting more sanctions into place against Russia.

'We have been warning that this would happen'

"For weeks, we have been warning that this would happen," Biden said.

He noted that when the UN Security Council was meeting, Russia's attack began "within moments."

'This is a premeditated attack'

President Biden did not mince words when he began his speech, stating immediately that Russia's actions were "a premeditated attack."

Biden set to speak soon

President Biden will speak about the situation in Ukraine and how the US plans to respond to Russia's attacks there soon.

US moves embassy amid fears

Previously, the US moved all embassy staff out of Ukraine after Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the country's rebel-held territories.

Bloomberg's senior White House reporter, Jennifer Jacobs, tweeted: "The Biden admin has ordered all remaining State Department personnel out of Ukraine."

"The embassy had previously relocated from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. Now they are shifting to Poland."

Remarks pushed back

President Biden's remarks on the situation in Ukraine have been pushed back to 1.30pm ET.

'Things could go crazy quickly'

Last week, President Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine, saying US personnel would not be sent in to retrieve them if Russia attacked the country.

Russia has been deploying military troops to the Ukraine border since December 2021, and Biden previously said he expected President Vladimir Putin to give the go-ahead to attack Ukraine in coming days.

"It's not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization," Biden told NBC News Anchor Lester Holt on February 10, 2022.

"We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."

Where is Joe Biden today?

On February 24, 2022, President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

He previously spoke about the situation on February 22, when he introduced more sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin gave the green light for troops to move into the Eastern areas of Ukraine and claimed it was a "peacekeeping mission" during a televised speech.

Speech scheduled

President Biden is now scheduled to speak at 12.30pm ET, according to White House correspondent Asma Khalid on Twitter.

"At 12:30 pm EST -- President Biden will deliver remarks on "Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine" (in the words of the White House)," he wrote.

More severe sanctions coming

President Biden said the US and the European Union will impose "severe" sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, NPR reported.

"It's now expected that this next round will go for the jugular, with the goal of shaking Russia's financial sectors and hobbling its economy," the outlet noted.

Possible targets for new sanctions are two of Russia's largest banks as well as its oil and gas industry.

Sanctions to stop exports of some US-made technology to Russia could also be in the cards.

Trump blamed Biden for invasion

In a statement on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump blasted Biden for the "invasion" by Russia.

“I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump Administration what he is doing now, no way!” Trump claimed.

“If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all."