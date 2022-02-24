ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Attacks as Putin Warns World; Biden Vows to Hold Him Accountable

By Anton Troianovski and Neil MacFarquhar
The New York Times
 4 days ago
People wait with their luggage outside the central train station in Kyiv, as RussiaÕs invasion of Ukraine began with rocket attacks here in the capital and in other major cities on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times).

President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine, pledging in a televised speech broadcast just before 6 a.m. Thursday that he would seek to demilitarize but not occupy the country.

Minutes after Putin announced that he was ordering his troops to war, large explosions were visible near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Explosions were also reported in other Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

The invasion had begun, the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.

Even as he spoke, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting imploring him not to invade.

Putin said he was acting after receiving a plea for assistance from the leaders of the Russian-backed separatist territories formed in eastern Ukraine in 2014 — a move that Western officials had predicted as a possible pretext for an invasion.

Putin also described the operation as a response to a “question of life or death” that he said Russia was facing as a result of the eastward expansion of the NATO alliance — which Ukraine has aspired to join.

“This is that red line that I talked about multiple times,” Putin said. “They have crossed it.”

The operation’s goal, Putin said, was “to defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime,” citing the false accusation that Ukrainian forces had been carrying out ethnic cleansing in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

In bellicose language, Putin also issued what appeared to be a warning to other countries.

People line up at a long-distance bus station in the center of Kyiv, as RussiaÕs invasion of Ukraine began with rocket attacks here in the capital and in other major cities on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times).

“Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history,” Putin said. “We are ready for any turn of events.”

In a statement, President Joe Biden placed responsibility for the conflict squarely on Putin’s shoulders.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

People line up to withdraw cash from an ATM in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, hours after Russian forces began to invade Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. . (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

Blue Lies Mostly
3d ago

A good president would have found ways to prevent this from happening. Joe had over a year. You can’t blame Trump this time democrats. It’ll ALL on Biden.

HellHathNo
3d ago

Of course…we all knew this would happen. Just not when. Russias GOVERNMENT is bad news. Always has been. They have, and always WILL BE, the USSR. God help us if Biden leads us during war.

Stephy Pi Has Things to Say
3d ago

dang why don't we just leave them alone? We didn't have WAR hanging over our heads during the last administration. now we have Russia and China annexing land. We are weak because our leadership Is weak.

