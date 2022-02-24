ATP Acapulco 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction, Head to Head, Preview and Live Stream Details for Mexican Open

Daniil Medvedev ended a “rollercoaster day” by setting up an Australian Open final rematch with Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.Medvedev began Thursday by watching the news from his home country of Russia as the invasion of Ukraine began and then learned he will be world number one next week after Novak Djokovic was beaten by Jiri Vesely in Dubai.Medvedev managed to keep his focus on the court to beat Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-2 6-3 to earn another crack at Nadal, who he lost an agonising five-set battle to in the final in Melbourne last month.Regarding the...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO