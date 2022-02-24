ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP Acapulco 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction, Head to Head, Preview and Live Stream Details for Mexican Open

By Shilpi Pusadkar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop-seed and World No.2 Daniil Medvedev will face off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals at the ATP Acapulco 2022 tournament. Daniil Medvedev vs Yoshihito Nishioka: Match Details. Tournament: Mexican Open 2022. Match: Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Andujar. Round: Quarterfinal. Date: 24th February, 2022. Venue: Acapulco, Mexico. Surface: Hard...

SkySports

Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev promote messages of peace

Daniil Medvedev says he wants to "promote peace all over the world" while his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev delivered the same message. Medvedev, who will become world No 1 on Monday, was speaking after his quarter-final victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in Mexico. He won 6-2 6-3 in just 70 minutes and after, advocated for peace.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock

Novak Djokovic lost his Dubai quarter-final and his world number one ranking in one go on Thursday as he suffered a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) upset at the hands of Czech world number 123 Jiri Vesely. But Vesely had other ideas as the left-handed qualifier improved his career record against Djokovic to 2-0 – a result that will see Medvedev become the first man since 2004 outside the "Big Four" – Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray – to occupy the number one ranking on Monday.
TENNIS
NBC Washington

Novak Djokovic Loses No. 1 Ranking After Dubai Loss to Jiri Vesely

Novak Djokovic loses No. 1 ranking after Dubai loss to Jiri Vesely originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After 361 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings, there's a new world No. 1, and it's Daniil Medvedev. Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘rollercoaster day’ ahead of Rafael Nadal rematch

Daniil Medvedev ended a “rollercoaster day” by setting up an Australian Open final rematch with Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.Medvedev began Thursday by watching the news from his home country of Russia as the invasion of Ukraine began and then learned he will be world number one next week after Novak Djokovic was beaten by Jiri Vesely in Dubai.Medvedev managed to keep his focus on the court to beat Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-2 6-3 to earn another crack at Nadal, who he lost an agonising five-set battle to in the final in Melbourne last month.Regarding the...
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Shropshire Star

Cameron Norrie falters as Rafael Nadal snares fourth Mexican Open

The reigning Australian Open champion did not drop a set at the Central American tournament. Cameron Norrie lost the final of the Mexican Open to Rafael Nadal in straight sets as the Spaniard claimed his fourth title in Acapulco. The British number one, fresh from triumphing over world number four...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

WTA Doha: Maria Sakkari STOPS Cori Gauff

Maria Sakkari puts an end to the first real best version of the season of Coco Gauff in the WTA Doha event, basically back from three consecutive defeats and a bitter part of the season of satisfactions. All relatively easy for the number six of seeding who builds success with a good 6-4 6-2.
TENNIS
#Rotterdam Open#Atp Cup#Atp Acapulco#Mexican#Japanese
SkySports

Cam Norrie sets up date with Rafael Nadal in Acapulco final

Cam Norrie extended his win streak to eight straight matches to set up a date with Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco final. The British No 1 prevented world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas from reaching a second straight final in Acapulco, winning 6-4 6-4 in an hour 18 minutes. He now...
TENNIS
Financial World

DJOKOVIC IS NO LONGER WORLD NO.1: PASSED BY MEDVEDEV!

Incredible but true at the Dubai ATP 500 event: Jiri Vesely beats Novak Djokovic for the second time in his career and finds a semifinal in the Tour that had been missing for two years. A divine performance that of the Czech, who closes with a balance between winners-and-errors of +15 and which brings the balance against the Top 10 to 4-16.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

New No. 1 Medvedev: Watching Russia-Ukraine news ‘not easy’

ACAPULCO, Mexico — As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would...
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-New world No.1 Medvedev and Nadal renew rivalry in Acapulco semis

(Reuters) -New world number one Daniil Medvedev defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 6-3 in Acapulco on Thursday to storm into the semi-finals of the ATP 500 event, where he will take on Rafa Nadal in an Australian Open final rematch. Medvedev, who took the court hours after Novak Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Alex Zverev apologizes after ejection from Mexican Open for attacking umpire chair

Alex Zverev apologized Wednesday after being kicked out of a tennis tournament for his violent actions towards a chair umpire at the end of a defeat. Zverev teamed with Marcelo Melo for the doubles event at the Mexican Open in Acapulco. The two lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in the first round on Tuesday night.
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Medvedev beats Nishioka to reach Acapulco semi-finals

(Reuters) – Daniil Medvedev, in his first match since clinching the world number one ranking, beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 6-3 in Acapulco on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the ATP 500 event where he could next face Rafa Nadal in an Australian Open final rematch. Medvedev,...
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Djokovic to be replaced as No 1 by Medvedev after Dubai loss

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely during a match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic will fall from No. 1 in the ATP rankings...
TENNIS

