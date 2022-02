A Seattle City Council resolution that would effectively overturn the expiration date for the city’s eviction moratorium will go up for a vote Tuesday. Mayor Bruce Harrell initially set a Feb. 28 end date for the moratorium, which has been in effect for nearly two years, dating back to the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Harrell cited a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as the basis for his decision, as well as a goal to “drive more deliberate and focused efforts to support those most in need.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO