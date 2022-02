Current Records: St. Bonaventure 18-7; Saint Joseph's 10-16 The St. Bonaventure Bonnies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. St. Bonaventure and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Bonnies for now since they're up 11-1 across their past 12 matchups.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO