A. change in New York City's vaccine mandate could mean that Kyrie Irving will be allowed to play home games with the Brooklyn Nets. Chris Broussard says that could be game changing for the Nets, who look great on paper with Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, but there are still question marks surrounding Kyrie. Watch as Broussard talks the future of Kyrie with the Nets.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO