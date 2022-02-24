Analyzing the Raiders Defensive Ends entering the 2022 Offseason

If Troy Aikman does leave Fox for ESPN, it’s going to create a need for a new NFL analyst in the booth with Joe Buck (assuming he doesn’t leave too). The smart money appears to be on Greg Olsen, who is already Fox’s No. 2 analyst and has been long-rumored as Aikman’s heir apparent. There have also been a lot of rumors surrounding Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who teased a move to TV last month. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has been thrown out there as someone Fox would love to have in the booth. And Payton’s longtime quarterback, Drew Brees, has also been a hot commodity in broadcasting circles, even if his breakout performance didn’t go well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO