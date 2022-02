Two of the Pac-12's two Cinderella teams from the 2021 NCAA Tournament will meet for the second time this season on Saturday, when Oregon State plays host to No. 12 UCLA at 4 p.m. ET on CBS. It was around this time last season that the struggling Beavers found a groove on the way to a Pac-12 Tournament title and surprise Elite Eight run. Such a run this season seems highly improbable considering OSU is just 3-23 (1-15 Pac-12). But a home game vs. the Bruins represents a great opportunity for the Beavers to salvage a signature win from an otherwise dreary season.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO