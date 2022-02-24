ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Metal detectorist unearths rare gold Anglo-Saxon coin worth £10,000 in field in Cambridgeshire

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A detectorist is celebrating after discovering a rare gold Anglo-Saxon coin worth £10,000.

Drainage engineer Mark Pallett, 55, found the gold shilling or thrymsa, dating from 650-700AD, in a stubble field at Haslingfield, South Cambs, on January 3.

The father of three, who had searched the field many times before, got a faint signal with his Minelab Equinox after 15 minutes of detecting.

He dug down 4ins to find what he initially thought was a small gold button, only to turn it over to reveal the depiction of a helmeted male bust.

He started shaking through excitement and showed his friend the coin before putting it safely in his pocket.

The coin, which measures half an inch in diameter and weighs 1.3grams, is one of just eight known examples of the 'Crispus' thrymsa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2zJz_0eNqbEXP00
A detectorist is celebrating after discovering a rare gold Anglo-Saxon coin worth £10,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0votll_0eNqbEXP00
Mark Pallett, 55, found the gold shilling or thrymsa, dating from 650-700AD, in a stubble field in South Cambridgeshire

These were based on an obsolete Roman coin of the 4th century AD Emperor Crispus.

Mark, from Brentwood, Essex, who has been detecting for 38 years, said: 'My Minelab Equinox had not charged properly overnight so I only had maximum an hour of charge.

'My first signal was a bit of lead then I walked 100 yards and got a second signal.

'I dug down and saw what looked like a gold button, but when I turned it over I knew instantly it was an Anglo-Saxon gold thrymsa.

'I was shaking with excitement. I've been detecting since I was 17 and it is the find of a lifetime.'

Mark is selling his coin with London-based auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb, with the proceeds from the sale to be split evenly between him and the landowner.

Nigel Mills, consultant in artefacts and antiquities at Dix Noonan Webb, said: 'The design is based on an obsolete Roman coin of the emperor Crispus from the 4th century AD.

'The legend includes Runic text which translated into Latin is Delaiona (of Laiona) which may refer to the moneyer who struck the coin.

'Early Anglo Saxon Runes or Futhark (named after the first six letters) originate from Germanic peoples and were sometimes included alongside Latin text on coins in Britain during the 7th century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6C2x_0eNqbEXP00
The coin, which measures half an inch in diameter and weighs 1.3grams, is one of just eight known examples of the 'Crispus' thrymsa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kN1Kb_0eNqbEXP00
Mark is selling his coin with London-based auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb, with the proceeds from the sale to be split evenly between him and the landowner

'The most famous discovery of thrymsas was at Sutton Hoo in the ship burial when 37 were found in 1939. Also the Crondall hoard found in 1828 contained 100 gold coins.

'The gold shilling is in extremely fine condition and centrally struck so you can read all the inscriptions.

'Only eight examples of this 'Crispus' type have been recorded on the Early Medieval Coins database at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.'

The sale takes place on March 8.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Huge Roman mosaic unearthed in London in ‘once-in-a-lifetime find’

Archaeologists have uncovered the largest area of Roman mosaic found in London in more than half a century.The precious tile work from “the heyday of Roman London” was discovered at a building site near the Shard in Southwark.It once decorated the floor of a Roman dining room, experts believe.Flowers and geometric patterns adorn the two embellished panels, which are thought to be almost 2,000 years old. Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) site supervisor Antonietta Lerz said it was “a once-in-a-lifetime find in London”.“When the first flashes of colour started to emerge through the soil everyone on site was very excited,”...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coins#Anglo#Cambridgeshire#Drainage#Roman#Runic#Moneyer#Germanic
sciencealert.com

Archaeologists Find 40 Beheaded Roman Skeletons With Skulls Between Their Legs

About 40 beheaded skeletons were among 425 bodies found in a late Roman cemetery uncovered by archeologists in southern England. The team of around 50 archeologists made the discovery during an excavation at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on the route of the multi-billion pound high-speed rail link that is currently under construction, HS2 said.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Recently Unearthed $48 M. Blue Diamond Heads to Auction at Sotheby’s

Click here to read the full article. In 2021, the De Beers mining giant teamed up with diamond manufacturer Diacore to buy a rare blue diamond that had been unearthed at the famed Cullinan mine in South Africa that year. Together, the two companies bought the 39-carat gem for a total of $40.2 million, making it the most expensive rough diamond ever sold. Now, a 15-carat diamond cut from that rare stone recovered last year is coming to auction this spring. Sotheby’s is selling the blue diamond during a jewelry sale in Hong Kong in April. When it hits the block,...
ECONOMY
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
Robb Report

A Rare Coin Believed to Be the First One Made By the US Mint Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $12 Million

A rare silver coin from the earliest years of the United States increased in value by $11,999,999 when a man from Las Vegas sold it to GreatCollections Coin Auctions, a company based in Irvine, California. Now valued at $12 million, the silver dollar from 1794 is believed to be the first such coin ever made by the US Mint, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and “was intended to help replace Spanish, English, Dutch and French coins that were in circulation in the country’s post-Colonial era.” Bruce Morelan, a business executive in Las Vegas, paid $10,016,875 for the treasure...
IRVINE, CA
InsideHook

Archaeologists Discover Gladiatorial Arena in Switzerland

Traditionally, Switzerland is known for its longstanding practice of neutrality and its reputation for peace. But if you dig deeply enough into its history, you’re likely to find a bit more conflict below the surface. And by “dig deeply,” we’re speaking very literally. In the town...
WORLD
KTVZ

Artifacts reveal secrets of Stonehenge

The distinctive silhouette of Stonehenge in the flat landscape of Salisbury plain in southwest England is instantly and iconically familiar. However, the 4,500-year-old monument and the world it encapsulated remains profoundly mysterious — there are no written records that shed light on its meaning and significance. A major new...
MUSEUMS
Idaho8.com

Ancient drum found in children’s grave billed ‘most important’ piece of prehistoric art in 100 years

A 5,000-year-old chalk drum will go on public display for the first time next week, more than six years after it was first uncovered by archaeologists in England. The object was discovered alongside the burial of three children and has been billed “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years,” in a press release by the British Museum, who will unveil it next week as part of the “World of Stonehenge” exhibition.
SCIENCE
Mental_Floss

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Dozens of Ancient Beheaded Skeletons in a Tiny British Village

Currently underway in England is a construction project for HS2 (“High Speed 2”), an expansive, high-speed, high-capacity railway system that, according to its website, “will form the backbone of Britain’s transport network.” But before HS2 moves the country into the future, they want to ensure they didn’t inadvertently erase the past, so they assembled teams of archaeologists to excavate along planned railway routes.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy