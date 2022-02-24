ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

David Beckham, Authentic Brands Group Partner to Co-own, Manage Beckham’s Brand

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRWbN_0eNqa12a00

Click here to read the full article.

David Beckham has found a new home.

Authentic Brands Group , a global brand owner, development and entertainment company, has entered into a strategic partnership with the British footballer to co-own and manage Beckham’s global brand. ABG worked directly with David Beckham Ventures Ltd. on the deal.

More from WWD

Beckham’s brand, Seven Global, had previously been a joint venture between David Beckham Ventures Ltd., and Global Brands Group. Last year, GBG wound down its operations, and sources at the time said DBVL was in the process of buying GBG’s 51 percent stake in Seven Global and taking full control of the company.

In connection with the new partnership, Beckham has become a shareholder in ABG. Beckham’s intellectual property sits in a corporation.

Beckham joins ABG’s growing entertainment roster that includes such athletes and iconic sports brands as Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal and Sports Illustrated. ABG is soon to be the owner of Reebok once ABG closes its 2.1 billion euro purchase from Adidas on Feb. 28.

Beckham, whose professional football career spanned more than two decades, has built a diverse portfolio of brands and businesses that are aimed at audiences worldwide and is supported by key strategic partners such as Adidas, Tudor Watches, Coty, Maserati, EA Sports, Sands and Diageo .

Beckham, who has no deal for fashion at the moment — his agreement with Kent & Curwen ended in 2020 after five years — has such products as fragrances with Coty, sunglasses with Safilo, watches with Tudor and Scotch whiskey with Diageo. Industry sources said they see a big opportunity for Beckham to expand into more mass product categories if he’s willing to participate in these deals.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Beckham to ABG’s esteemed entertainment division and even further honored to call him an ABG shareholder,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ABG. “David is a superstar talent with an incredible global brand reach and a highly influential presence. David and his team have built an enterprise that spans sports, entertainment, lifestyle and luxury, and we see significant opportunities to scale his brand and expand it into new verticals.”

Salter said he’s been friendly with Beckham for a very long time, and even before Beckham signed with GBG they talked about becoming partners. Salter said he told him, “if that deal ever unwinds and you want to talk, I’m all in favor.” About a year ago, Beckham came to him and said he thinks he’s going to buy his categories  back, and he wanted to do a deal with Salter. “Once he did that, he could do a deal with us,” said Salter.

Asked where he sees the most potential for Beckham’s brand, and if it’s more at the mass or luxury level, Salter replied, “Luxury.”

He said Beckham stands for “the best of the best.”

“We’re going to be really careful. If you look at David Beckham’s business today, it’s very tight. He doesn’t have a lot of deals,” said Salter. He said he doesn’t really have any merchandise deals.

“We have some big ideas already. Obviously we want to scale the brand. There are significant opportunities in the sports, entertainment and luxury categories,” said Salter.

According to Salter, the big interest level for ABG was the global appeal of the brand. Salter said Beckham means a lot in the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, America and Europe, and has a strong digital presence. Beckham has more than 138 million followers and annual impressions surpassing nine billion across Instagram, Facebook, and his China-specific channels, Weibo and Douyin.

In the U.K., he is the most followed and engaged individual on social media, and his profile on Chinese platform Douyin has the highest engagement of any international account. Beckham would bring ABG’s total portfolio’s social media following to more than 420 million.

Beckham added, “ABG takes an innovative approach to global brand development, and I’m delighted to be joining them. Our shared vision makes ABG the ideal strategic partner to help unlock the full potential of my brand and business. I’m incredibly grateful for the support I have received in my business career and proud of what our team has achieved. I’m excited for the next chapter.”

Beckham and his management team will partner with ABG to grow the David Beckham brand through strategic endorsements, innovative business models, digital and media partnerships and new consumer products.

The partnership with Beckham is an integral step in ABG’s global strategy to launch new business verticals, expand its corporate footprint and drive growth in key territories, including EMEA and APAC.

As part of this next phase, ABG has officially opened its European headquarters in London, which will house the David Beckham team. Salter said he kept Beckham’s team intact. “We now have over 30 people in London working on ABG and Beckham on a go-forward basis,” said Salter.

Further, ABG will also become the largest shareholder in Studio 99, an integrated creative and production studio cofounded by Beckham in 2019. The company has a slate of documentary series in development and production for global platforms, including Netflix and Disney+, in addition to commercial business generating content and creative marketing campaigns for a range of global brand clients.

Beckham has played football for some of the most successful clubs in the world. He was a member of Manchester United’s “Class of ’92” and was the first English footballer to win league titles in four countries with Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain, LA Galaxy in the U.S. and Paris Saint-Germain in France. He is a former England Captain who played 115 times for his country including in three FIFA World Cups. In 2018, Beckham became co-owner of Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami CF.

On the philanthropic front, Beckham has been a UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador for almost 20 years. In 2015, he launched the 7 Fund for UNICEF, which supports children around the world, with a focus on girls’ education, health and justice. He also supports the British fashion industry around the world, encouraging investment and supporting emerging talent as Ambassadorial President of the British Fashion Council. He is an Ambassador for Malaria No More and a Patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“We have known David and his team for many years and are thrilled to join forces to break new ground,” said Nick Woodhouse, president and chief merchandising officer of ABG. “Together we will build on his remarkable brand and business platform to drive long-term growth and success.”

David Gardner, managing director of David Beckham Ventures, added, “ABG is a global leader in licensing and branding with a proven track record of successfully tapping into industry trends and innovating across products and platforms. We are looking forward to partnering with Jamie, Nick and the rest of the ABG team to continue the development of David’s brand and businesses.”

According to Companies House in the U.K., DBVL had a profit of 9 million pounds in 2019 on revenue of 12.7 million pounds.

Industry observers applauded the Beckham-ABG match-up.

“I think it makes a huge amount of sense when you think of ABG’s sweet spot. They’re the biggest of the licensing companies and can really roll things out in multiple categories,” said Robert Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Robert Burke Associates, a New York-based consulting firm. He said sometimes athletes and celebrities can over-reach and become “too luxury boxed in” when it comes to price positioning, but “ABG really knows how to target a very core audience.”

Burke also believes Beckham continues to have a very high profile. “It doesn’t hurt that his wife is Victoria Beckham and former Posh Spice, and they’re a power couple,” said Burke.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Eau de Beckham: David Beckham to Unveil High-End Fragrances With Coty

ABG Signs Long-term Partnership With SPARC Group for Reebok in the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: ABG Sells Equity Stake, Delays IPO

David Beckham Unveils Media, Content, Branding Company

ABG’s Jamie Salter on Buying and Building Brands

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Estée Lauder’s John Demsey on Unpaid Leave Following Instagram Post

Click here to read the full article. John Demsey, one of the highest-ranking executives at the Estée Lauder Cos., has been placed on unpaid leave, according to an internal memo obtained by WWD. The memo said: “Effective immediately, John Demsey is being placed on unpaid leave due to content posted on his Instagram handle. The content posted does not represent the values of The Estée Lauder Companies. As a company deeply committed to inclusive actions and behavior, and in line with our company policies, our employees and our leadership are accountable for upholding these values.”More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney...
BUSINESS
WWD

Barbie Teams With Harlem’s Fashion Row on High-fashion Editorial Styled by Black Designers

Click here to read the full article. Barbie and Harlem’s Fashion Row are not just toying around. The two have teamed up in recognition of Black History Month. Together they will celebrate the work of  Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson and Rich Fresh via a high-fashion editorial styled by the three Black designers.More from WWDBarbie as an Instagram StarTu Lizé RTW Fall 2022Gianluca Capannolo RTW Fall 2022 The editorial’s featured looks are exact replicas of Hanifa’s, Goldson’s and Rich Fresh’s original designs in pint-sized form and will be showcased on a range of diverse Barbie dolls. The editorial furthers Barbie’s efforts of encouraging representation as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Why Victoria and David Beckham can't fix 'collapsing' £31million home

With an estimated value of £31million, you wouldn't expect Victoria and David Beckham's home to face big structural problems. However, the Mail on Sunday has reported that part of the property has had to be cordoned off from the family as it is close to collapsing – and due to the fact their home is Grade II listed, they can't fix it immediately. Grade II listed buildings are those "of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it" which means they are legally protected from being demolished or altered without planning permission. This includes changing original architectural features such as stonework.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
David Beckham
Hello Magazine

Harper Beckham remembers late family member as David reveals bunny's new name

David and Victoria Beckham welcomed a new addition to the family on Saturday – an adorable bunny for their ten-year-old daughter Harper. The family have now revealed the rabbit's adorable name, and it pays tribute to one of the family's first dogs, a bulldog named Coco. WATCH: David Beckham...
PETS
Hello Magazine

David Beckham laments holiday loss during trip abroad

David Beckham is currently up in the mountains with son Cruz and daughter Harper Seven, and even though they're enjoying the snow the dad-of-four was left a little glum. Not only is he without his wife, Victoria Beckham, as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week, but the devastated star took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he'd lost his "favourite" hat. The star shared a photo of himself inside a ski lodge wearing a blue and white hat from Adidas that featured white and yellow tassels down the side. Sipping from his cup, he lamented: "Lost my favorite hat, @adidas please send another."
CELEBRITIES
The Press

David Beckham introduces his family's new pet rabbit

David Beckham has revealed that his family have brought home a new pet rabbit. The 46-year-old retired soccer star took to social media to tell fans that his brood have welcomed the adorable new pet named Coco. David shared photos of the new bunny as both he and his daughter...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World#Manchester United#British#Abg#Wwd Victoria Beckham#Sotheby#Victoria Beckham Party#Kent Curwen Men#Global Brands Group#Dbvl#Gbg#Sports Illustrated#Reebok#Ea Sports#Scotch
WWD

Roberto Cavalli Owner Touts Brand’s Growth Potential

MILAN — The morning after the Roberto Cavalli show in Milan, chairman Hussain Sajwani, who owns the brand through his private investment company Vision Investments, feels he’s a lucky man. “You need a dose of luck, success can’t only be based on intellect,” he said, referring to having...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vintage Shopping With Madonna’s Stylist Rita Melssen

Click here to read the full article. It began with a mesh T-shirt. Madonna was set to play a Pride party at the Boom Boom Room in June — in the blissful window of New York nightlight post-vaccine and pre-Delta-variant, where people were ecstatic to be able to go out again — and the icon and her stylist Rita Melssen wanted to make the night a real New York moment.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 ColorsPhotos of Janet Jackson's StyleBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments Melssen’s first thought was of Hood by Air, in celebration of New York’s LGBTQ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Live From the Gucci Show: Rihanna Sits Front Row, Gucci Unveils Adidas Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear show was packed with standout celebrity moments — including an appearance by Rihanna — and the reveal of its highly anticipated Adidas collaboration. Rihanna made her way to the pink, mirror-filled room for Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show, leveraging the show’s venue for her outfit. The music and fashion icon wore a latex and lace cropped top that showed off her growing baby bump, paired with black trousers with a dragon motif, a purple fur jacket and a mirror-embellished chainmail headpiece. She also accessorized with a tanzanite...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lara Barrio Joins Victoria Beckham as Design Director

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Lara Barrio has joined Victoria Beckham as design director, and her debut collection will be for pre-spring 2023, WWD has learned. Barrio was working most recently at Chloé, and before that served as head designer at Salvatore Ferragamo, working with Paul Andrew.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Chloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022 She held a similar title at Acne Studios, where she worked for more than three years. Before joining Acne, she worked for Loewe. Barrio is understood to be in the process of building a team at the London-based Beckham brand, which has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Black Beauty Roster continues their tremendous work in entertainment industry

WarnerMedia announced today its new partnership with Black Beauty Roster (BBR), a platform for diverse hair and makeup education, talent, and advocacy for the entertainment industry. Black Beauty Roster provides educational resources to help on-set staff learn the nuances of working with textured hair and darker complexions and how to be better advocates for talent of color. The partnership will attract and foster emerging and diverse beauty professionals to work on WarnerMedia’s upcoming slate of film and television productions.
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Angus Cloud Stars in Ralph Lauren Fragrances Digital Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Angus Cloud is the new campaign star for Ralph Lauren Fragrances. The “Euphoria” breakout actor stars in the heritage brand’s new digital campaign released today for its Polo fragrances, including Polo Green, Polo Blue and Polo Red. Cloud is described by the brand as a “Polo superfan.”More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasPhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance Cloud appears in the campaign reminiscing on his younger years and how he “discovered the world of Polo” by thrifting colorful Ralph Lauren Polo shirts. He now...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Cutout Saint Laurent Dress at ‘The Batman’ Screening

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz looked to her signature standout style at the London screening of “The Batman.” The actress, who has worked with YSL Beauty since 2016, wore a custom Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello, the design house’s creative director, for the premiere event Wednesday night. The custom black dress was designed with a tulip border and cutouts. She paired the look with Saint Laurent leather mules and pearl earrings.More from WWDPhotos from 'The Batman' London ScreeningCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet Photos Kravitz attended “The Batman” screening alongside her costar Robert...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Arrived at Milan Fashion Week Ready for the Front Row

After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food Network

Geoffrey Zakarian to Risk $250,000 on Big Restaurant Bet with 8 Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Talk about a tough job interview. Geoffrey Zakarian is giving eight hopeful entrepreneurs the chance to prove themselves in a series of real-world challenges for what would be the opportunity of a lifetime: a $250,000 contract with his company to open their own restaurant. Big Restaurant Bet kicks off on April 5 at 10|9c with GZ at the helm as he and his closest business partners at Zakarian Hospitality Group work to find the next star in their portfolio.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Black-owned beauty brands to try

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to support Black-owned brands this Black History Month and beyond? February is the perfect time to swap out your...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy