Cooper City, FL

Three injured, one seriously, in multi-vehicle crash in Cooper City

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

A four-vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital late Wednesday night, including one who had life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Emergency crews from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 10 p.m. in Cooper City, near the intersection of Sheridan Street and North Flamingo Road, according sheriff’s office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Streets were shut down for hours overnight and reopened during morning rush hour Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide unit is investigating.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

