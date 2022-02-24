Learn to do leatherwork, languages, prep for tests in latest Manistee County Library list

Kim Jankowiak, Becca Brown (Courtesy photos)

The Michigan Electronic Library, known as MeL, is a gateway to some amazing information. In addition to MeLCat for an interlibrary loan, there are multiple databases and eResources. They can be accessed by anyone with a valid Michigan driver’s license.

One can create an account to explore the world, sharpen your language skills, or take up a new hobby. MeL can be accessed online at mel.org.

Tabs at the top of the MeL page provide several ways to access resources. Instructional videos are provided for many of the databases.

Online encyclopedias are also available for various age levels and there are several other eResources that are designed to aid students.

• World Book Kids, Britannica Fundamentals, Britannica School Elementary and Britannica School Middle are designed for students K-12.

• World Book Early Learning works with very young children on colors and numbers in a story format.

• Spanish speaking students or second language students may access “Enciclopedia Estudiantil Hallazgos.”

• The eBook K-8 Collection provides downloadable titles with teacher resources in a variety of subjects.

• The “Best Bets” collection has Explora for Elementary Schools, which uses content from other eResources to teach children about a diverse range of subjects.

• To help teens develop their thought processes, “Gale In Context: Opposing Viewpoints” provides different perspectives on current issues using periodicals, videos, statistics and more.

• Starting to build a resume? The Job and Career Accelerator allows students to search for internships and scholarships, and provides interview and networking tips. Resumes can be formatted and saved for later printing.

Anyone interested in reading new authors or continuing in a series could find the NoveList databases helpful.

• NoveList Plus is aimed at older students and provides read-a-like recommendations and book discussion guides.

• Children can choose their own titles with help from NoveList K-8 Plus. This resource includes Lexile levels and Common Core standards and is searchable by author, title, subject, age and provides reviews.

• LearningExpress Library is another resource. By providing practice tests for a variety of subjects, users can improve their computer skills and English language.

• High School Equivalency Center focuses on preparing students for General Education Development.

• College prep tests are available for the American College Testing, the Scholastic Aptitude Test and other standardized tests.

• Career Preparation allows users to explore jobs, learn workplace skills and study for exams such as hospitality, nursing, military and others.

• The Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center is fun to browse through and allows the user to read articles on a variety of topics, with instructions included. Learn to do leatherwork, build ship models or choose new knitting patterns.

• The Legal Information Reference Center offers topics such as name changes, immigration, patents and estate planning.

• The eBook, a full Elton B. Stephens Collection, has downloadable reference books.

• Users have access to downloadable nonfiction such as cookbooks, pets and gardening in the eBook Public Library Collection.

• MeL offers the Auto Repair Source as well. Starting with the year 1974, choose make and model and find printable information to assist with repairs.

• The Manistee County Library also offers hotspots and laptops to patrons for home use. Call your local library branch for more information. Hours of operation are available at manisteelibrary.org.