ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Learn to do leatherwork, languages, prep for tests in latest Manistee County Library list

By Kim Jankowiak and Becca Brown
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31g70V_0eNqYEQW00
Kim Jankowiak, Becca Brown (Courtesy photos)

The Michigan Electronic Library, known as MeL, is a gateway to some amazing information. In addition to MeLCat for an interlibrary loan, there are multiple databases and eResources. They can be accessed by anyone with a valid Michigan driver’s license.

One can create an account to explore the world, sharpen your language skills, or take up a new hobby. MeL can be accessed online at mel.org.

Tabs at the top of the MeL page provide several ways to access resources. Instructional videos are provided for many of the databases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QStcU_0eNqYEQW00
The Michigan Electronic Library, known as MeL, is a gateway to some amazing information. In addition to MeLCat for an interlibrary loan, there are multiple databases and eResources. They can be accessed by anyone with a valid Michigan driver’s license.  (Screenshot submitted/Manistee County Library)

Online encyclopedias are also available for various age levels and there are several other eResources that are designed to aid students.

• World Book Kids, Britannica Fundamentals, Britannica School Elementary and Britannica School Middle are designed for students K-12.

• World Book Early Learning works with very young children on colors and numbers in a story format.

• Spanish speaking students or second language students may access “Enciclopedia Estudiantil Hallazgos.”

• The eBook K-8 Collection provides downloadable titles with teacher resources in a variety of subjects.

• The “Best Bets” collection has Explora for Elementary Schools, which uses content from other eResources to teach children about a diverse range of subjects.

• To help teens develop their thought processes, “Gale In Context: Opposing Viewpoints” provides different perspectives on current issues using periodicals, videos, statistics and more.

• Starting to build a resume? The Job and Career Accelerator allows students to search for internships and scholarships, and provides interview and networking tips. Resumes can be formatted and saved for later printing.

Anyone interested in reading new authors or continuing in a series could find the NoveList databases helpful.

• NoveList Plus is aimed at older students and provides read-a-like recommendations and book discussion guides.

• Children can choose their own titles with help from NoveList K-8 Plus. This resource includes Lexile levels and Common Core standards and is searchable by author, title, subject, age and provides reviews.

• LearningExpress Library is another resource. By providing practice tests for a variety of subjects, users can improve their computer skills and English language.

• High School Equivalency Center focuses on preparing students for General Education Development.

• College prep tests are available for the American College Testing, the Scholastic Aptitude Test and other standardized tests.

•  Career Preparation allows users to explore jobs, learn workplace skills and study for exams such as hospitality, nursing, military and others.
• The Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center is fun to browse through and allows the user to read articles on a variety of topics, with instructions included. Learn to do leatherwork, build ship models or choose new knitting patterns.

• The Legal Information Reference Center offers topics such as name changes, immigration, patents and estate planning.

• The eBook, a full Elton B. Stephens Collection, has downloadable reference books.

• Users have access to downloadable nonfiction such as cookbooks, pets and gardening in the eBook Public Library Collection.

• MeL offers the Auto Repair Source as well. Starting with the year 1974, choose make and model and find printable information to assist with repairs.

• The Manistee County Library also offers hotspots and laptops to patrons for home use. Call your local library branch for more information. Hours of operation are available at manisteelibrary.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Manistee County recycling coordinator leaving to focus on worm farming

MANISTEE COUNTY — After a decade as Manistee County’s recycling coordinator, Sarah Archer is stepping down from the position. Archer, the CEO of Iris Waste Management Systems, opted not to renew her contract with the county, but is staying on for an interim basis while her replacement is brought up to speed.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Meet Kayleigh Jones, a new Manistee County teacher

MANISTEE — In order to introduce new teachers to the community, the News Advocate sent questionnaires to new teachers at Manistee County schools. Kayleigh Jones recently became the intervention teacher at Jefferson Elementary. She will work with students not yet achieving grade level benchmarks in order to try to bring them closer to the education levels of their peers. Her answers are below.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Training shifts aim to help Manistee County emergency personnel shortage

Entities in Manistee County’s region are teaming up to make it easier for people to become certified first responders during an ongoing personnel shortage. Some of the entities are aiming to alleviate the local shortage by making training easier for people who work a traditional workweek or by focusing on training local first responders on how to become instructors.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

How Manistee County schools are tackling student mental health

MANISTEE COUNTY — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in three high school students had experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019 — a 40% increase since 2009. The coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to have helped matters. Manistee County school...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Manistee County, MI
Government
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Homeschool collaborative to launch in Manistee County this fall

ARCADIA -- Amid the upheaval of the last two years, many families have joined the ranks of homeschoolers. Local residents plan to launch a new homeschooling collaborative this fall in order to bring together these families and others in Manistee and Benzie counties. Ryan and Anne Tinetti, of Arcadia, are...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee, Benzie county students on Ferris dean's, grad lists

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University officials have announced that 3,541 students received academic honors for the semester that ended in December 2021 at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design. To be eligible for academic honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are:...
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

Manistee County Democratic Party to host Planned Parenthood speaker

MANISTEE -- Jennifer Kirkpatrick Johnson, Planned Parenthood – regional events manager, is expected to speak during the Manistee County Democratic Party's monthly membership meeting this week. This meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the West Shore Community College Manistee Downtown Education Center on...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Language#English Language#Standardized Tests#Computer Skills#Mel#Eresources#Career Accelerator
Midland Daily News

Manistee library closing for renovations

MANISTEE – The main branch of the Manistee County Library is closing on Monday to begin renovations that are expected to be completed by Feb. 27. The library will be renovating the main floor with new furniture, shelving and carpeting, according to assistant director Julie Cirone. Other library branches...
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Villages Daily Sun

Enrichment Academy offers chance to learn a new language

Not only can you learn a new activity through The Enrichment Academy, you can also learn a new language. Instructor Patricia Cummings wrapped up her “Let’s Talk: Beginner’s Spanish” course Thursday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex, where students learned basic Spanish conversational skills. The twice weekly, five-week course gets students interacting with each other as Cummings teaches language comprehension and speaking skills.
EDUCATION
Middletown Press

Easton second graders learn empathy and sign language

EASTON — A second-grade class at Samuel Staples Elementary School is learning sign language as a way to hone their empathy and show people that everyone is welcome. Hannah Haydu, who teaches second grade there, said the project came out of a desire to increase the emphasis on social-emotional learning.
EASTON, CT
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
10
Followers
87
Post
929
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy