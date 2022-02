Passengers who flew into London Heathrow last weekend have reported waiting six days to be reunited with lost luggage following “baggage chaos” on arrival.Customers endured hours-long waits at baggage reclaim on Saturday and Sunday, as airlines struggled to rebalance in the wake of multiple flight delays and cancellations.Some reported waits of between one and three hours for baggage to arrive, while others did not receive their luggage at all – with British Airways staff reportedly telling passengers to leave and make a claim later.Travellers took to social media to rant about their lengthy waits at baggage claim.“Baggage chaos at Heathrow....

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO