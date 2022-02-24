ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dbt Labs Raises At $4.2 Billion Valuation, $2 Billion Less Than First Planned

By Kenrick Cai
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dbt Labs cofounder and CEO Tristan Handy had lined up a slate of the top crossover funds to invest in his company at a $6.2 billion valuation when tech stocks took a sudden nosedive in January. As late-stage venture investors reassessed the lofty valuations they were handing out, Handy slashed his...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Valuations#Software#Dbt Labs#Altimeter#Amplify Partners#Sequoia#Salesforce Ventures#Gic#Retool
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Stock Market Sell-Off

Though market corrections can be scary, they're historically the perfect time to go shopping for bargains. This mix of growth and value stocks would be perfect for patient investors to buy during this pullback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop on Russia-Ukraine, Fed Uncertainty

Stocks were dragged lower for a second straight day after several U.S. officials issued warnings that Russia could attack Ukraine in the next several days. Also, presentations by several members of the Federal Open Market Committee left investors wanting for more detail about the central bank's impending tightening plans. Among...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Yet Another Billionaire Buys Rivian Stock: Should You Too?

At least two billionaire investors bought Rivian stock in late 2021. But the stock has fallen sharply since, so you'd want to know more than billionaire moves before you to press the buy button. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Allianz hedge fund implosion results in $4.2 billion charge

The price tag for one of the biggest trading debacles during the pandemic-fueled market meltdown of early 2020 is beginning to emerge. Allianz SE, facing multiple lawsuits and regulatory probes tied to the collapse that year of its Florida-based hedge funds, took an unprecedented, 3.7 billion-euro ($4.2 billion) charge to cover a settlement reached Friday morning with the vast majority of investors in the funds.
MARKETS
Forbes

Here’s Why 3M Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Industrial Company

We think 3M stock (NYSE: MMM) is currently a better pick than Honeywell stock (NYSE: HON), given its lower valuation and better prospects. 3M is currently trading at a more attractive valuation of 2.4x trailing revenues than 3.6x for Honeywell. Even if we were to look at the P/EBIT ratio, 3M stock appears to be more attractively priced with an 11x P/EBIT ratio, compared to 19x for Honeywell. We believe that this gap in valuation does not make sense, and MMM stock will likely offer higher returns over the coming years than HON stock, as discussed in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis 3M vs. Honeywell: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies because they both have a similar revenue base.
STOCKS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
104K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy