Premiere: Muni Long Performs A Jazzy New Rendition Of “Hrs And Hrs” For Amazon Music

By Austin Williams
 2 days ago
Following VIBE’s Valentine’s Day lyric breakdown of Muni Long ’s “Hrs and Hrs,” the singer and Amazon Music have given us an exclusive first look at a live rendition of the ballad. Recorded on a rooftop in Downtown LA, this version of the song features a jazzier arrangement than the original, as Long delivers a noticeably more embellished vocal performance.

“I referenced Jill Scott,” the singer tells VIBE, explaining how she and her band came up with the idea for the performance. “I was like, ‘I would love to do something with that ‘ A Long Walk ‘ bounce.'” She continues, “I just started singing it, imagining [that] beat in my head, and the musicians just followed me.”

Lyrically, “Hrs and Hrs” and “A Long Walk” share similarities, in that both songs are about the intimacy of quality time. Yet, with the tempo of “A Long Walk” being slightly faster than that of “Hrs and Hrs,” Long’s performance of her cuffing season anthem finds her singing with the briskness of Scott’s neo-soul classic. Ultimately, the combination makes for an interpretation that feels so natural and spirited one could assume it was improvised.

The reimagining of Long’s viral hit is a part of Amazon Music’s “Black Culture Is…” slate of Black History Month content, which also included a livestream of Summer Walker’s Atlanta concert at the Coco-Cola Roxy this past Friday (Feb. 18).

Watch Muni Long’s LA performance of “Hrs and Hrs” above, and stream the Amazon Original track below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Vibe

