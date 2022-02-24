ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE, On Location Pact on Live Event Hospitality Packages

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Endeavor ’s On Location has pacted with WWE to offer premium hospitality packages to fans attending live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series .

On Location as a premium hospitality firm was originally part of the NFL , which remains a minority shareholder after Endeavor acquired the pro league’s official hospitality partner, On Location Experiences, in a $660 million deal in January 2020. As On Location diversifies into other sports, the first packages for WWE events will be for Money In The Bank at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July 2022 and go on sale today.

The all-inclusive ticket and travel packages will include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE superstars and legends. On Location has also secured contracts to service the Olympic Games as the exclusive global hospitality partner, starting in Paris in 2024, then in Milan in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2028.

Before acquiring On Location, Endeavor was already doing premium hospitality work, particularly around its owned brands, such as the UFC and New York Fashion Week. But the On Location transaction opened up synergy opportunities with the multiplatform talent represented by Endeavor’s agencies, which include WME and IMG.

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want. This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio,” On Location president Paul Caine said in a statement.

