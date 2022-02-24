ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Readout: Routine Clinical Practice Use of IRd in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (The INSURE Study)

Cover picture for the articleExpert perspective on the INSURE study, which pooled data from several trials to observe the real-world effectiveness of IRd in the setting of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD, discusses data from the following study:. The INSURE study (INSIGHT MM, UVEA-IXA, REMIX): a pooled analysis of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma...

