Use of CAR T-Cell Therapies in Earlier Lines of DLBCL

NANJING, China and SHANGHAI and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative cell therapies and antibody products, and Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), today jointly announced that the Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to their fully human anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy (IASO Bio: CT103A, Innovent: IBI326) for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).
