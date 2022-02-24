ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Senators Issue Statements On Ukraine Invasion

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are issuing statements following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Stabenow says, “I share the horror of the many Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan of this brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified attack by President Putin on the people of Ukraine. America will stand strong with all of our allies to do everything we can to protect their freedom and independence and save lives.”

Peters is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Ukrainian Caucus.

He says, “I unequivocally condemn Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine – an appalling and illegal assault on a sovereign nation and democracy itself.

“This is a dark and dangerous moment. The U.S. and our European allies must send Putin an unmistakable message by swiftly enacting crippling sanctions to hold Russia accountable.

“NATO must stand united and resolute in our support for the Ukrainian people. I remain committed to working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues to do our part.

“My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine, who are victims of this unprovoked war, and I stand with the American people — including the more than 39,000 Michiganders of Ukrainian descent — in opposing this aggression.”

