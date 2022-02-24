ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Crumbley Parents Back In Court For Preliminary Hearing

James and Jennifer Crumbley are back in court on Thursday.

The court is continuing a preliminary hearing started on Tuesday to decide if the Crumbleys will go to trial and how that trial will look.

Prosecutors are presenting evidence they will use in the case to be reviewed.

James and Jennifer, the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

They’re accused of ignoring warning signs that their son Ethan was dangerous, and for making a gun accessible to him.

If the judge rules there is enough evidence, James and Jennifer will go to trial in Oakland County.

