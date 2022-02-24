ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidder County, ND

Death of man in Kidder County likely related to weather

By KFGO-AM
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

STEELE, N.D. (AP) — The death of a man in rural Kidder County was likely due to...

www.titusvilleherald.com

The Associated Press

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russians probe Kharkiv

Ukrainians awoke Sunday after a third night of Russia’s massive assault to street fighting in the country’s second largest city, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to hold peace talks in neighboring Belarus, which his troops are using as an invasion platform.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
POLITICS
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Trump tears into Biden as he moves toward 2024 campaign

Former President Donald Trump inched closer on Saturday to a 2024 comeback campaign, delivering a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in which he hammered President Biden and congressional Democrats on everything from the conflict in Ukraine to their handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country's nuclear defense systems be put on higher alert, citing what he says are threats from the West amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO...
POLITICS

