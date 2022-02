Rutgers had a hot streak going but the Scarlet Knights suffered their second straight loss after falling, 71-62, to Michigan on Wednesday night. The Wolverines had assistant coach Phil Martelli acting as the head coach in the absence of Juwan Howard, who is suspended for his role in last Sunday's postgame altercation with Wisconsin. But Pikiell noticed a few different "wrinkles" from Michigan even though the team was shorthanded.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO