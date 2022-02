Catarina Macario is looking to make more of an impact in her sophomore year with the U.S. national team. So far, she’s off to a fine start. The ex-Stanford player started all three games of the team’s SheBelieves Cup tournament at center forward, scoring the first two goals in the final match against Iceland on Wednesday, a 5-0 win for the tournament title. She was named the SheBelieves MVP.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO