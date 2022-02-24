WALKS AND TALKS: Civil War, Native Americans topics of talks

Relatives of two South Windsor soldiers who fought in the Civil War will describe their experiences Sunday at 2 p.m. at Wood Memorial Library & Museum, 783 Main St., South Windsor.

Local accountant Robert Starr and Civil War re-enactor Frank Niederwerfer will be speakers in a program sponsored by the South Windsor Historical Society and Friends of the Wood.

Niederwerfer is a long-time member of the of the 14th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry, Co. G, and a descendant of Oliver Dart Jr., who enlisted in the 14th Regiment on Aug. 1, 1862, fought in the battles at Antietam and Harpers Ferry, and was seriously wounded at the Battle of Fredericksburg in December. He underwent painful facial operations for several years, worked on the family farm in South Windsor, and died in 1891.

Starr came across a diary of his great-grandfather Pierre S. Starr in the attic of the old family home in South Windsor several years ago and had it published in 2018. Unable to get a medical post in the East at the start of the Civil War, Pierre became a front-lines surgeon in the 39th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, including its role in General Sherman’s “March to the Sea.”

At the end of the war, he returned to Connecticut and married Louise Green Tudor of South Windsor.

The talk is one of a series being held at the Main Street library.

Admission is $7; $5 for members of the Friends or historical society.

For information, visit:

or

or their Facebook pages.

• The next talk in the series will be held Sunday, March 20. William Hosley, former curator at the Wadsworth Athenaeum and director of Connecticut Landmarks and founder of Terra Firma Northeast, a consultant for cultural institutions will give the presentation and lecture at 2 p.m. at the Wood Library.

Native American storytelling

A virtual program on Native American storytelling will be presented from Nowashe Village, on the grounds of the Wood Memorial Library & Museum in South Windsor, today at 7 p.m.

Video educators Annawon Weeden (Mashpee Wampanoag), Allen Hazard (Narragansett), and Judith Dreyer will talk about how Native Americans relied on oral history to convey morals, explanations, and other teachings.

Hear the stories of “Earth on Turtle’s Back,” “Legend of the Three Sisters,” and “Story of Brother Turtle.”

The cost is $10 per household. To register, go to:

What to recycle

Bentley Memorial Library, 206 Bolton Center Road, Bolton, will present a virtual program on recycling Monday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Learn what goes in the bin, what stays out, and more. Sherill Baldwin from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Production will be speaker.

The program coordinates with the Bolton Conservation Commission’s recycling display at the library.

To register, call the library at 860-646-7349.

Learn how to dye

An introduction to natural dyes and inks will be given Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Public Library, 586 Main St.

Beth MacDonald, the Spruce Street Community Garden coordinator, will be speaker for this free program for adults.

Attendees will explore which plants could make up a natural palette, discuss the types of dye plants that can be grown in a home garden, and examine the process and materials needed to bring a vibrant vision to life.

To secure a spot, call the reference room at 860-645-0821.