Fanatics: James Harden's jersey is NBA's top seller since trade

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Since the blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden's Sixers No. 1 jersey is the NBA's best selling jersey, Fanatics Network announced on Wednesday, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Sixers, as a team, are the league's top team for merchandise sales.

Before the trade, Harden was not in the top 15 highest selling jerseys and the Sixers were eighth in merch sales, per Philadelphia Business Journal .

Harden, 32, is expected to make his Sixers debut on Friday night in Minnesota, in the most highly anticipated sports debut for a Philadelphia athlete since Bryce Harper in 2019.

James Harden shines in Philadelphia 76ers debut

James Harden made his much-anticipated debut with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and he did not disappoint. The ex-Net, who was swapped for Ben Simmons in a five-player trade two weeks ago, impressed in the Sixers' 133-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harden finished with 27 points (5-7 from...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

