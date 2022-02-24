A Very Brady Podcast 100th Episode! S5EP5: Peter and the Wolf

In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the mysterious, confusing (and technically unfinished) 1986 movie featuring what looks like horror versions of the Village People, Neon Maniacs! Was the movie made up as they were filming? Are the leads supposed to be in their thirties, high school students, or both? Why are there trading cards for the titular villains? We watched the movie and we don’t know either! Also, Tim pulled a “Mrs. Doubtfire” to get back his dream role as Harry in Harry & the Hendersons 2: the Squatchening, but did he make a fatal mistake by not including the shadowy organization his agent works for? Listen now to find out!

